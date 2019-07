After Ebola claimed the lives of more than 1700 people in DR Congo, WHO has declared a state of global emergency. This Ebola outbreak is considered to be the worst-ever and has the potential to affect millions of people in neighboring nations. Ebola has now spread to a major city named Goma, which shares a boundary with Rwanda (country in Central and East Africa). The disease was tagged as an outbreak in the country 11 months ago and since then there have been no signs of it being suppressed. Want to know what this stubborn infection is, now that it is probably here to stay for a long time?

What is Ebola disease?

Also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, this is a life-threatening condition that is caused by four different strains of the Ebola virus. The incubation periods of these viruses range from 2 to 21 days. After the end of the incubation period of the virus that has infected you, you start experiencing signs and symptoms like sudden fever, headches, joint pain, muscle aches, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, rashes, etc.

It was first Ebola outbreak was reported in 1976 in Congo. The viruses causing this infection are highly contagious. This means that direct contact with an infected person’s body secretion can potentially affect you. Travelling to a place where Ebola is common, eating bush meat, or/and living with a person infected with the disease can increase your risk of getting the infection.

Do you know that Ebola can be spread through semen as well? Yes, you read it right. As mentioned earlier, it can be spread through bodily fluids of an infected person. So, semen is also a fluid. Right? Well, a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, actually revealed this information. Before this, we only knew that Ebola can spread through blood and other body fluids.

Diagnosis and line of treatment

As far as its diagnosis is concerned, Ebola virus was difficult to confirm till a few days back. This is because the symptoms of this disease mimic those of some other common health conditions. So, unless there was a combination of visible symptoms and a possible exposure to EVD, it was difficult to diagnose it. But now, if there is a chance that a person is suffering from Ebola virus disease, a doctor will recommend a simple blood test to diagnose the presence of the virus.

Luckily, now we have a new device to detect the Ebola virus quickly. This new test device detects the virus in your blood in less than 30 minutes and requires only a small blood sample. It uses surface-enhanced Raman scattering technology to work. The device bounces the light off the molecules present in the blood sample. The results are then compared to the embedded barcodes, which represent disease signatures. After the testing process, the result produced can be understood by virtually anybody who can read.

Sadly, there is no treatment for Ebola yet. Doctors basically try to manage the condition by providing fluid, maintaining blood pressure, and treating related infections that might develop. Scientists recently brought good news for all the patients suffering from Ebola virus. They have developed a new drug. And, they say that just one dose can protect a person against this infection. The drug is made by mixing two effective antibodies and the cocktail is called MBP134. Hopefully, this new development can reduce the burden on healthcare workers in the field during an Ebola outbreak.

Go natural to manage the condition

As mentioned earlier, there is no cure for Ebola disease. But, it can be managed. There are some ways to manage it effectively. But those methods should only be used alongside medication or under supervision of trained professionals. Here, we tell you about them one by one. Read further to what are they.

Probiotics

These are immunity boosters that protect your body against deadly viruses. When you have a strong immune system, your body will be able to arrest the spread of Ebola and prevent it from thriving. Moreover, they help in regulating the cells and in production of a cytokine known as IL-10 that is anti-inflammatory in nature. Probiotics, hence can be called as one of the best for Ebola.

Green tea

Green tea has excellent anti-oxidant properties and is used as preventive medicine all across the world. Various researches suggest that a compound called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that is present in green tea is effective in blocking the Ebola virus successfully. ECGC is also quite effective in blocking the heat shock protein 5 (HSPA5) that is essential for the Ebola virus to thrive.

Licorice root powder

Licorice root is one of the most effective remedies for Ebola. It is consumed as a medicine. It is rich in saponin, a key component with an antiviral acid that helps in combating the Ebola virus successfully. However, people with hypertension are said to avoid this.

Turmeric milk

This gharelu nuskha or home remedy is no less than a wonder. Turmeric, a magic spice has amazing curative properties. It has various antimicrobial, antibiotic as well as anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric has an ingredient called curcumin, which helps in de-regulating the ‘cytokine storms’ which is one of the prime causes of death in an Ebola outbreak. This immune reaction (cytokine) results in swelling and high fever. Milk, which is a good form of immunity booster too is quite helpful. Therefore, having turmeric milk is extremely advisable.