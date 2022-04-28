Ebola Virus Can Kill You In 6 Days: Two Dies of Complications In Republic of Congo

The Ebola virus which is spreading again in the regions of Africa is an infection that can kill the infected individuals within 6 to 16 days after showing symptoms.

At a time when the world is in the grip of the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, there are reports of another deadly outbreak from the lands of Central Africa. In a recent development, the country's health authorities have warned about the Ebola outbreak. In a press meeting, The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have confirmed the second death due to the sudden Ebola outbreak.

Last week, the country declared a new outbreak of the disease after health officials confirmed the death of a 31-year-old man, who was diagnosed with the disease in Mbandaka, in the DRC's northwestern Equateur Province. According to the officials, the man was sick for more than a week. Officials have also said that the deceased man's sister-in-law, a 25-year-old woman, was the second victim. She died on April 25. Making it the second death in the region due to the highly lethal virus.

Caution! Ebola Can Kill You In 6 Days

Virus outbreaks are extremely normal. It is primarily due to their ability to mutate and generate new forms, but what if we say this Ebola virus is more lethal compared to the ones which are already evolving in the environment (leaving the COVID virus, which is changing forms every other day).

Talking about the severity levels of the virus, the WHO said that Ebola is a severe illness, with fatality rates varying from 25% to 90% in past outbreaks. If we talk about the history of the Ebola virus, then it dates back to 1976 when the Ebola virus was first discovered near the Ebola River. The virus is, however, dominant in the regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the statistics, since 1976, the virus has been infecting people from time to time, leading to outbreaks in several African countries.

What is Ebola Virus Infection?

Ebola virus disease, also known as EVD is a deadly disease with occasional outbreaks that occur mostly in the regions of Africa and its continents. This virus mostly affects the people and nonhuman primates, such as - monkeys, gorillas, chimpanzees, etc. This virus infection is caused by an infection with a group of viruses within the genus Ebolavirus. Some of these Ebolaviruses are -

Ebola virus falls under the species Zaire ebolavirus. Sudan virus falls under the species Sudan ebolavirus. Reston virus falls under the species Reston ebolavirus. Bombali virus falls under the species Bombali ebolavirus.

How Does Ebola Spread?

As discussed above, the Ebola virus disease or EVD is a highly infectious disease which has the ability to spread rapidly in the environment. Studies have revealed that EVD is animal-borne whose primary sources are bats or nonhuman primates. Infected animals carry the virus which then gets transmitted to other animals, like apes, monkeys, duikers and humans.

According to the CDC, the virus first spreads to an individual through direct contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of animals. Ebola virus then spreads to other people through direct contact with any kind of body fluids of an infected individual (a person who is sick with or has died from EVD). This can occur when a person touches or gets in close contact with any of these infected body fluids or objects that are contaminated with the virus. The Ebola virus then enters the body through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth. People can also catch the Ebola virus through sexual contact with someone who is sick with or has recovered from EVD. The virus can persist in certain body fluids, like semen, after recovery from the illness.

Just like other viruses, Ebola infection can too, leave life-long health effects for those who catch the virus.

What Are The Symptoms of Ebola Virus Diseases?

Once infected, a person may show up the symptoms associated with the infection between 2 to 21 days, with an average of 8 to 10 days. According to the studies, the course of the virus infection generally progresses from "dry" symptoms initially, such as fever, aches and pains, fatigue, etc to "wet" symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

Some of the common symptoms of Ebola virus disease are:

Persistent fever with chills Body or muscle aches and pains, such as severe headache and muscle and joint pain Extreme fatigue or weakness Sore throat Loss of appetite Gastrointestinal symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting Unexplained haemorrhaging, bleeding or bruising

Some of the other symptoms may include red eyes, skin rash, and hiccups (late-stage).