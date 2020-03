Excessive salt intake can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension), which increases the risk of heart attack or stroke. But a high-salt diet is also not good for your immune system, says a new study.

For the first time, researchers at the University Hospital Bonn have revealed that excessive salt intake significantly weakens an important arm of the immune system. They found that participants who consumed an additional six grams of salt per day had pronounced immune deficiencies. Six grams of salt is roughly the amount contained in two fast food meals, i.e. two burgers and two portions of French fries – the researchers said.

Salt inhibits functions of scavenger cells

The excessive salt intake resulted in increased glucocorticoid levels. This in turn inhibits the function of granulocytes, the most common type of immune cell in the blood. Granulocytes are scavenger cells that mainly attack bacteria. If they do not function properly, infections proceed much more severely. The results are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

An adult should not consume more than five grams of salt a day – this is according to the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations. It equals to one level teaspoon.

Limit your sugar intake

If you have weak immune system, you are more likely to get sick. Studies have shown that eating a lot of foods and beverages high in sugar or refined carbohydrates can weaken your immune response. Sugar can affect the way your white blood cells attack bacteria. According to researchers, consuming 75 to 100 grams of a sugar solution can hinder the body’s immune functions. The suppression of the immune system starts just 30 minutes after the consumption of sugar and last for up to five hours.

Avoid consuming these things in excess as these can reduce your body’s ability to ward off infections

Soda (two cans of soda equals 75 grams of sugar)

Processed foods

Foods and drinks high in sugar

Refined carbohydrates

Alcoholic beverages

How to boost your immunity

Health experts recommend eating a well-rounded diet high in veggies and fruits to boost your immune system. Other immune boosting foods include ginger, yogurt, almonds, turmeric, green tea, poultry and shellfish.