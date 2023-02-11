Eating Too Much Salt Could Also Adversely Impact Your Immune System

Excessive consumption of salt can harm your health in many ways

Scientists say excessive salt intake can disrupt the functioning of key immune regulators. Let's look at some of the health problems associated with eating too much salt.

We know that eating too much salt can raise blood pressure and increase risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD). But high sodium consumption could also adversely impact your immune system, according to a new study by an international research team.

The study published in Cell Metabolism reported that salt can disrupt the functioning of key immune regulators called regulatory T cells by impairing their energy metabolism. Also called Tregs, these cells ensure that your immune responses happen in a controlled way. When you eat too much salt, energy supply to these cells gets disrupted, which renders them dysfunctional for a while, they explained.

The research team, including scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium and the Max Delbr ck Center in Germany, the findings may help in understanding the development for autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases.

What happens to your body when you eat too much salt?

In their previous study, the groups have found that a diet high in salt can disrupt the metabolism and energy balance in certain types of innate immune cells called monocytes and macrophages and prevent them from functioning properly. Additionally, they discovered that salt causes malfunctions in the mitochondria, the power plants of our cells.

These findings made the researchers wonder if excessive salt intake might elicit a similar problem in adaptive immune cells like regulatory T cells.

Regulatory T cells are important immune regulators that help keep the balance between normal function and unwanted excessive inflammation. Hence, they are also sometimes referred to as the "immune police." The deregulation of these cells has been linked to the development of autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

Now, they have discovered that too much salt also interferes with mitochondrial function of regulatory T cells. They believe that this may be a factor that leads to Treg dysfunction, which is linked to diseases such as cancer or cardiovascular disease.

However, they underscored the need to confirm this link in further studies.

Other health hazards of consuming too much salt

Excessive consumption of salt can harm your health in many ways. For example,

Too much salt can cause water retention, which can result in bloating and swelling.

Extra salt intake can increase risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

High sodium intake is also linked to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Excessive sodium intake can also adversely affect your sex life. This may happen due to reduced blood flow to the pelvic area.

High sodium intake may damage your kidneys and over time lead to kidney failure.

Eating too much salt can cause sleep problems.

Excessive salt intake is also associated with osteoporosis.

How much salt you should consume daily? Not more than 5g, as per WHO recommendation. But most of us consume twice more than the recommended amount.

