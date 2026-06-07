Eating sugar doesn't always cause diabetes: Doctor explains what really drives Type 2 diabetes risk

I don't eat sugar, or I consume it only once in a month. How can I get diabetes? Are you also a believer of this? Well, it's a myth. Read on to know what actually drives diabetes and what you can do to stay safe!

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : June 7, 2026 9:26 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Gagandeep Singh

Think eating too much sugar is the only cause of diabetes? Think again!

"But doctor, I hardly eat sweets."

Many physicians hear this question from patients who have just been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Some are slim. Others have spent years avoiding desserts and sugary drinks. For them, the diagnosis often feels confusing because they believe diabetes is caused solely by eating too much sugar.

The confusion comes from one of the most stubborn myths in health, the idea that diabetes is simply the result of eating too much sugar. The truth is more interesting, and far more useful if you actually want to do something about it. In this article, Dr. Gagandeep Singh, MBBS | Founder, Redial Clinic, New Delhi | Specialist in Metabolic Medicine and Diabetes Reversal, helps us understand what actually causes diabetes and how one can stay safe with this condition.

Understanding Insulin Resistance: The Root Cause of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is fundamentally a problem of insulin resistance. Insulin is the hormone that moves sugar out of your blood and into your cells for energy. When your cells stop responding to it properly, sugar backs up in the bloodstream, and eventually the numbers cross the diabetic threshold. Notice that this has very little to do with how many sweets you ate last week, and everything to do with how well your body handles glucose in the first place.

What Causes Insulin Resistance? Key Risk Factors You Should Know

The biggest factors are fat stored in the wrong places, particularly around the liver and abdomen, along with low muscle mass and a largely inactive lifestyle. Poor sleep and relentless stress quietly worsen it as well. Genetics matter too, and this is where Indians are at a real disadvantage. Many of us carry the "thin outside, fat inside" pattern: a normal-looking body with fat quietly packed around the internal organs. This is why I regularly see slim, young patients with full-blown diabetes, and why the bathroom scale can be so misleading.

Dr Singh noted that this also explains something that puzzles people. Two individuals can eat the same dessert, yet one develops diabetes over the years and the other does not. The difference is not the sugar. It is how insulin-sensitive each body is to begin with.

You may like to read

Is Sugar Safe For Diabetics?

None of this means sugar is harmless. It is not. But focusing only on sugar misses the bigger picture. The real dietary problem is the constant flood of refined carbohydrates, the white rice, refined flour, breads, biscuits and packaged snacks, combined with too little muscle to absorb all that glucose. Cut out sweets while still eating large portions of refined carbs and sitting all day, and the disease often marches on regardless.

Diabetes Is About More Than Just Sugar

Once you understand the real cause, the solution becomes clearer. Building muscle through resistance training gives your body more capacity to use glucose. Reducing refined carbohydrates across the board matters more than eliminating any single food. Adequate protein at every meal, along with healthy fats, keeps you satisfied and protects muscle. Protecting your sleep and managing stress remove two of the hidden pressures on the system. And because this is a metabolic problem rather than a moral failing, it can frequently be improved, and in many early cases reversed, by addressing what is actually broken.

The next time someone tells you diabetes is just about a sweet tooth, remember that the disease is not in the sugar bowl. It is in how the body has learned to handle every meal. And that, fortunately, is something we can change.