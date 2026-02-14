Eating Less But Gaining Weight? Your Thyroid Might Be To Blame

Majority of people who experience thyroid-related weight gain will only gain between 5 to 10 pounds because their body builds up more fluid than actual body fat. The thyroid may contribute to your weight gain but other factors may also involve.

Eating Less But Gaining Weight: Have you ever stepped on the scale and thought, 'How am I gaining weight? I'm not even overeating.' Most people who face this situation will experience both confusion and frustration, together with slight feelings of fear. Individuals who typically experience this issue are those who have thyroid problems.

What Is Thyroid?

Your body contains a small gland which resembles a butterfly shape and exists in your neck area but the gland performs vital functions. Your body uses this mechanism to convert food into energy because this system regulates your metabolic rate. Your weight will change because of thyroid problems which occur when you eat the same amount of food you normally consume.

Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Executive VP at Healthians, explains that the thyroid condition that is commonly linked to weight gain is hypothyroidism, which means your thyroid is underactive. The condition occurs when Hashimoto's thyroiditis starts to destroy the thyroid gland in the body.

According to Dr. Sengupta, this condition occurs when Hashimoto's thyroiditis which causes the body to destroy its thyroid gland becomes active. She said, "Thyroid hormone levels decrease and your body starts to burn fewer calories which results in weight gain. Your body will experience a weight gain because you burn fewer calories during your sleeping hours."

Dr. Sengupta further added, "Most people do not understand that thyroid-related weight gain produces only small changes in body mass. The average person experiences a weight increase of 5 to 10 pounds most of which results from body fluids rather than actual fat. The thyroid condition you have might contribute to your weight gain but other factors need to be evaluated as well."

Symptoms And Treatment Of Thyroid

A person with an underactive thyroid condition will experience weight gain because their thyroid function stays low, causing certain symptoms such as:

Extreme tiredness Cold intolerance Dry skin Hair loss Constipation Depression Irregular menstrual cycles

The good news? Thyroid testing requires only basic procedures. A fundamental blood test assesses TSH levels and thyroid hormone concentration in the blood. The primary treatment for diagnosed hypothyroidism involves patients taking Levothyroxine, a medication which serves to replace their absent thyroid hormone. People who achieve hormonal equilibrium experience both increased vitality and weight loss, particularly from their body water stores.

Subtle Lifestyle Changes

The human body requires a sequence of lifestyle alterations to accomplish its goals. The body requires more physical activity than you currently engage in. Your current state of life has become more difficult to handle because you face mounting stress. Your current medication use is having a negative impact on your body's ability to burn calories. The changes which happen in your body will start to show their effect after months and years of time passage.

Unexplained weight gain is real, and your frustration is valid. Sometimes it's thyroid-related. Sometimes it's hormonal, stress-related, or lifestyle-driven. The key is understanding that your body isn't "broken." It's communicating. And with the right information and support, you can figure out what it needs.

