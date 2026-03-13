Eating late at night? Experts warn it may increase your risk of kidney disease

Late-night eating may do more than disturb sleep. Expert explains how frequent nighttime meals can strain metabolism and potentially increase the risk of kidney disease.

The way people eat today has changed because of their current way of life. Most people eat dinner after sunset and then eat snacks during their work and television viewing and phone scrolling activities. The body suffers from health issues when late-night eating becomes a regular pattern because people believe it does not harm them. The body uses kidneys to remove waste materials through their ongoing work which maintains fluid balance and essential mineral levels.

The kidneys maintain continuous operation to remove waste materials while maintaining fluid balance and essential mineral levels within the body. The body suffers from strain because of disrupted eating patterns which make it hard for these organs to function normally.

Body's Internal Clock and Kidney Function

According to Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Senior Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, "The human body maintains its biological processes through a regular pattern known as the circadian cycle. The internal clock of the body controls sleep patterns and metabolic functions and the release of hormones and organ operations. This system includes kidneys as a component. The kidneys operate according to natural rhythms which match their blood filtering functions and hormone management to the body's sleep and wake cycles."

The body prepares to sleep after midnight so heavy food eaten at that time makes the digestive system active. The body experiences metabolic disruptions which affect kidney operations for sodium and fluid as well as blood pressure management. The body develops metabolic stress through irregular eating patterns which leads to kidney problems.

Late-Night Meals and Metabolic Risk

People who eat at night tend to select high-calorie snacks and processed foods and sugary drinks and large meals. The body develops weight gain and insulin resistance and high blood pressure from this food because people eat it regularly. The main risk factors that lead to kidney disease include these medical conditions.

The development of metabolic syndrome, which consists of obesity and high blood sugar and elevated cholesterol levels, is more common among people who eat their meals late at night, according to studies. The combination of these factors creates additional pressure on the kidneys, which leads to permanent harm to the kidneys.

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Sleep Disruption and Kidney Health

People who eat their meals after the appropriate time experience negative effects on their sleep patterns. The human body needs sufficient rest periods because this time enables organs to carry out their necessary repair work and their vital bodily functions. The body produces stress hormones when people experience sleep disturbances which result in increased body inflammation and elevated blood pressure.

The kidneys will experience a decline in waste filtering capacity because of these developments which take place over time. The development of chronic kidney disease becomes more likely for individuals who experience sleep interruptions throughout their entire lives.

Healthier Eating Habits for Kidney Protection

Research studies have shown that when an individual develops the habit of eating meals at fixed time intervals, they will experience positive effects on their metabolic performance. An individual should make sure they take their dinner at least two to three hours before their sleeping time. The body needs this period to digest food until it achieves deep state relaxation.

People can control their metabolism with the food they eat during the evening meal. This can be done by eating light meals, avoiding salted foods, and avoiding sweet drinks after the evening meal. Drinking water and having a sleep routine will improve the functioning of the kidneys.

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