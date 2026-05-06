Eating extra salt daily? Experts warn of 7 serious side effects of excess sodium intake

Eating too much salt? Here are 7 side effects that might affect your health and can lead to serious heart problems, including high blood pressure and kidney disease.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 6, 2026 11:07 AM IST

7 Scary Side Effects of Eating Too Much Salt You Can’t Ignore (Image generated using AI)

Are you someone who loves to add extra salt to your dishes? Beware! This simple habit of yours can cost you a lot. While salt is known as the best source of sodium that is needed by th body for running its daily functions optimally, an extra pinch of salt can quietly put your health at risk. Most people don't realise that excess sodium doesn't just raise blood pressure; it can also strain your heart, overwork your kidneys, weaken your bones, and even affect brain function over time. In fact, high sodium intake has long been linked to hypertension, one of the biggest risk factors for heart attacks and strokes worldwide. The alarming part is that a large amount of the salt we consume comes hidden in everyday packaged and processed foods. Before that extra sprinkle becomes a habit, here are seven serious ways excessive salt intake can affect your body.

Side Effects of Excessive Salt Intake

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an adult is recommended to add upto 5 gms of salt daily. If you are adding more salt to your diet routine, make sure to scroll down and understand what all may happen in your body when you consume more than 5 grams of salt daily:

Can Cause High Blood Pressure

Consuming excessive salt allows your body to retain water and will increase the volume of blood in your arteries, putting a lot of burden on your blood vessels and your heart . That can lead to hypertension, which becomes the major reason for heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure comes up with a lot of heart problems such as stroke, heart attack and aneurysms.

Increase Your Risk of Developing Heart Diseases

Salt not only increases your blood pressure but also puts stress on your heart. And with time your arteries will get narrow and hard that will reduce your blood flow and can lead to heart attack , cardiac arrest and irregular heart beat.

Can Cause Kidney Damage

Your kidneys need to work hard to remove excessive salt from your body. but when you consume it in high amounts it's hard for your kidney to process and that puts a lot of pressure on them. All this can lead to kidney damage, kidney stone and fluid retention in your body.

Bloating and Water Retention

Do you feel swollen or puffy after having a meal? It happens because your body retains water when you consume too much salt, which can lead to swelling in your hands, feet, and abdomen.

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Can Cause Osteoporosis

A diet which has high sodium content can be problematic for your bones as it can take out calcium from your bones and pass it through your urine . With time this will weaken your bones and can lead to risk of osteoporosis, especially in older people and women.

Can Cause Stomach Cancer

Some studies show links between high salt intake and increasing risk of stomach cancer. Too much salt can damage the inner lining of your stomach making it easy for harmful bacteria to act which becomes a well known cause of stomach ulcer and cancer.

Can Lead To Brain Fogging

Excessive not only just affects your body - it also puts a lot of impact on your brain. Researchers have found out that high sodium levels can lead to memory loss , dementia and many other heart related problems . If you feel any of these problems, then it's time to cut down your sodium.

Your taste buds demand salt regularly but excessive use of it can lead to a lot of heart problems. Everything is good when consumed in a good amount . salt is not bad for your body, consume it in a good amount and you will not face any problem. Avoid junk foods that have high sodium levels. By doing this you can take a step forward to protect your kidney , heart, bones and brain from any kind of damage as they are very crucial organs of your body and taking care of them is your duty.

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