Eating Cabbage Can Cause Deadly Tapeworm Infection In The Brain: Myth Or Fact

Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, anthocyanins, and sulfur which are antioxidants.

In developing countries, neurocysticercosis is thought to be the main cause of acquired epilepsy. It is a parasitic infection caused due accidental ingestion of eggs of the pork tapeworm.

Health experts recommend eating a diet rich in leafy green vegetables like kale, mustard greens, cabbage, spinach, etc. Packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber, leafy green vegetables can offer numerous health benefits such as strengthening the immune system, reducing the risk of obesity, preventing heart disease, high blood pressure and cancers, as well as slowing down signs of aging. For example, cabbage is a rich source of nutrients like vitamin C, dietary fiber, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. But many people avoid eating this vegetable fearing that it may invite the deadly tapeworm infection in the brain or neurocysticercosis. To understand whether this is a myth or fact, we spoke to Priya Palan, Dietitian, Zen Multispeciality Hospital. Excerpts follow:

It is true that eating cabbage can cause the deadly tapeworm infection in the brain, known as neurocysticercosis?

Eating cabbage may not invite the deadly brain tapeworm (neurocysticercosis). This is a misconception, and people should not believe it. You MUST know that the tapeworm is caused due to poor sanitation. So, do not panic. Speak to the expert to clear all your doubts regarding this.

What can cause neurocysticercosis? Also, help us understand the signs and symptoms.

Neurocysticercosis is a parasitic infection that happens because of larval cysts of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium) and can be dealt via the doctor. The larval cysts can infect various parts of the body leading to Cysticercosis. Those with neurocysticercosis can exhibit symptoms such as seizures, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, altered mental status, altered vision, swelling, dizziness, poor appetite, and intracranial hypertension, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and lethargy too.

How can we prevent tapeworm infection?

Wash your hands with soap and water before eating or handling food and using the washroom.

Wash the vegetables and fruits well before eating.

. Use water safety practices while travelling.

When traveling in areas where tapeworm is a common occurrence, wash and cook all fruits and vegetables before consuming them. Or make sure to boil it for at least a minute and then let it cool off before using it.

There should be proper sanitation facilities and hygiene.

Avoid eating undercooked or raw meat or fish.

Common misconceptions about neurocysticercosis people have and the truth.

Myth: Certain raw vegetables are particularly susceptible to tapeworm infestations, cabbage being one among them. There was a claim that the parasitic infection could cause a headache, brain swelling, paralysis, seizures, and even death.

Fact: This is completely false. The deadly brain tapeworms that were thought to be seen owing to eating cabbage were not associated with cabbage. It is a misconception. One should wash all vegetables before cooking. The tapeworm infection is seen due to sanitation issues. Do not believe in any such rumours and get them verified by an expert. Eating cabbage will not harm the brain.

Myth: Neurocysticercosis is not preventable

Fact: Neurocysticercosis is a parasitic infection of the central nervous system that strikes-in due to the pork tapeworm Taenia solium and can be managed promptly. Humans can get infected after having undercooked food, or water, or poor hygiene practices. To keep it at bay, follow proper sanitation practices and wash vegetables before eating.

According to WHO, neurocysticercosis is the most frequent preventable cause of epilepsy worldwide. In the absence of proper treatment, it could prove fatal.