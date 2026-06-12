Eating almonds daily may boost memory and help control blood sugar in prediabetes, study finds

A new study suggests that eating almonds every day may improve memory and support healthier blood sugar levels in people with prediabetes.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : June 12, 2026 1:14 PM IST

Almonds (Image AI Generated)

Prediabetes is an escalating health problem across the globe. It is when blood sugar is raised, but not quite as high as it would be if it was diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes that is untreated can lead to diabetes, heart disease and other health issues. But there are lifestyle changes that can be good for you, such as eating.

Study finds almonds may support memory and blood sugar control

The study published in The Journal of Nutrition in May 2026 discovered that almonds can be beneficial to people with prediabetes. Studies have shown that individuals who eat almonds daily have benefits, such as aiding in controlling blood sugar, supporting brain health, and enhancing memory.

This study included adults who had prediabetes who over time incorporated almonds into their diet. The researchers considered a range of health outcomes including brain function and blood glucose control markers to see if the nuts had an effect.

How almonds may improve brain health?

The results revealed that those who consumed almonds regularly improved memory and some cognitive functions. The high nutritional value of almonds could be responsible for these benefits. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamin E, magnesium and antioxidants all of which are crucial for brain function and health.

In particular, Vitamin E has been associated with improved cognition. Antioxidants in almonds can benefit brain cells against oxidative stress which may be a factor in memory loss and other cognitive issues of aging.

Almonds and blood sugar management

Almonds also seemed to aid in controlling blood sugar levels, in addition to supporting memory. Participants had improved control of their glucose levels, particularly beneficial for those with prediabetes, the researchers found. Maintaining normal blood sugar may help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and can help people's metabolism.

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Almonds' protein, healthy fats, and fibre content may be one of the reasons they can help manage blood sugar. These nutrients delay the absorption of the food and help to prevent "spikes" in blood sugar that may occur following a meal. Another nutritrient in almonds called magnesium has been recognized to have a part in insulin function and glucose metabolism.

Simple dietary changes for prediabetes

By changing your diet, you can do more than any other factor to control prediabetes, experts say. Simple and practical steps can include replacing "processed snacks" with foods that are rich in nutrients like nuts. Almonds can easily be added to a daily diet and snacks. These may be consumed as snacks, incorporated in salads, in yogurt or on oatmeal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.