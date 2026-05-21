Eating after 9 pm? Study finds stress and late-night snacking may double gut health risks

A new study suggests that stress combined with late-night eating may increase digestive problems and negatively affect gut health over time.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 21, 2026 9:05 PM IST

Late-night snacking (Image AI Generated)

After a busy day, late night snacks might not sound that bad, except according to a new study, they can work damage to gut health. Chronic stress laden late night eating can cause a "double hit" to the digestive system and gut microbiome, according to a recent study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026.

Those who had more than 25% of their daily calories after 9 PM, and who were high-stress individuals were significantly more likely to experience digestive issues like constipation, diarrhea, bloating and bowel irregularity. The researchers found that these people were 1.7 to 2.5 times more likely to experience gastrointestinal problems than did the persons who consumed food earlier, who also reported lower levels of stress.

How late night eating affects digestion?

Researchers undertook analysis on information from more than 11,000 people in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, and from more than 4,000 individuals in the American Gut Project. The study centers on the 'chrononutrition-stress axis', looking at the interactions between meal times and stress on gut health.

The issue he's having is very closely related to the body's circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep, digestion, metabolism and hormone release, experts say. The digestive system is designed to work more efficiently during the daytime.

Stress may worsen gut bacteria imbalance

The situation is even worse with stress. Stress hormones like cortisol are released during stress, which may impact the gut bacteria and digestion. What they found was that the people who stressed their evening meals had less kinds of microbes in their gut, which indicated that the healthy bacteria in their gut were in an imbalance.

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Stress may worsen gut bacteria imbalance

Another problem with late night snacking is that it can exacerbate acid reflux, sleep disorders, high blood sugar and obesity. There is a natural slowing down of digestion in the evening, and lying down shortly after a meal can lead to discomfort and poor sleep.

Researchers say more studies are needed

But the researchers emphasize that the study is an observational study showing a strong association but not that there is a direct cause-and-effect relationship between late night eating and problems with the gut. Factors such as lifestyle habits, work routines and cultural eating habits can also be involved. For shift workers, for instance, there may be different blood sugar management techniques for various types of shift work.

Tips to improve gut health and eating habits

Healthcare providers and dietitians recommend the same general guidelines: once meals are regular and heavy snacks are limited to as much as possible near bedtime. Having an early dinner, cutting stress, getting a good night's sleep and a balanced diet with lots of fiber can contribute to good gut health. Some minor but positive things such as not watching screen before eating and leaving 2-3 hours to digest or leave the body before heading to sleep, can make a difference.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised guidance regarding digestive health, diet, or gastrointestinal symptoms.