Are you experiencing a sharp burning sensation in your chest mostly after you try to eat anything? Does it get worse after lying down? Chances are, you are suffering from acidity. Acidity is a condition in which your stomach acid or bile tends to irritate your food pipe. You may pop an over-the-counter antacid every now and then to get relief from this condition, but this temporary relief is deteriorative for your health. Antacids contain aluminium and magnesium which can considerably alter your bowel habits which can result in constipation and acid reflux in the long run.

So, follow the golden rule of health here: Prevention is better than cure. In order to do so, you need to include gut-friendly foods in your diet and shun the food foes from your plate. Here we list down what to eat and what not to eat to for healthy digestion.

GUT-HEALTHY FOODS

For healthy digestion, you need to include foods that are easy on your gastrointestinal tract and help protect your stomach lining.

Fruits:

Banana, pears apples and few other non-acidic fruits in nature help to beat acidity. They help repair the damaged walls of your stomach and protect your stomach lining from increased acid content.

Milk:

Milk helps subside acidity by soothing your stomach lining. Have a cold glass of milk to get rid of that burning throat as its alkaline nature will neutralize excessive acid content of your stomach.

Boiled vegetables:

Easy on your digestive system, boiled vegetables require comparatively less stomach acid for getting digested, clear away easily from the stomach to move to other parts of small intestines. This keeps your LES (lower oesophageal sphincter – the muscles at the end of the oesophagus that controls the flow of food into the stomach and prevents the backwash of acid into the throat) from relaxing and causing acidity.

Honey:

A rich source of vitamin A and vitamin C, honey is one of the healthy food to include in your stomach. This natural sweetener has antibacterial properties that soothe the irritated stomach lining and keep acidity away.

THE NOT-SO-GOOD FOODS

You need to avoid foods that relax your LES and slow down the process of emptying your stomach. Also, figure out if you are allergic to some foods triggering acidity.

Alcohol:

Alcohol relaxes your LES that results in acidity. It contains ethanol which is acidic in nature thus leads to increasing the acid content in your stomach. Drinking alcohol will increase dehydration making your stomach acids more concentrated. This entire process will cause the burning sensation in your chest, so just don’t drink alcohol.

Food that you are allergic to:

Making a note of foods that may trigger heartburn and acid reflux can work wonders for your digestive health. Whenever you suffer from heartburn, try and understand what you ate that triggered acidity for you and save yourself the discomfort by simply avoiding those foods in the future.

Spicy foods:

Spices irritate your stomach lining and result in producing more acid contributing to acidity. Having said this, many individuals react differently to different spices. So, understand and avoid spices which may trigger acidity for you. You can reintroduce the spics of your choice in small amounts in your diet to reduce the risk of acidity and heartburn. Moreover, too much spice can lead to ulcers in the sensitive mucosal lining or the small intestine, and sometimes in the oesophagus too.

Fatty foods:

People with a weak LES suffer from acidity. Fatty food aggravates this condition as they slow down the emptying process of the stomach through which food passes on to other parts of the intestines. This results in acid reflux and acidity.

Coffee and tea:

Both coffee and tea are the biggest triggers behind acidity. Both affect your LES in the same way alcohol does, relax it and slow down the process of emptying your stomach and cause acidity. While these hot beverages are the most preferred ones, they are acidic in nature and can irritate your stomach lining. Instead, switch to green tea, it will improve your metabolism and can actually contain the symptoms of acidity for you.

Citrus fruits:

Citrus fruits, being acidic in nature, should be avoided if you keep experiencing acidity frequently. If you like eating them then eat them only after having a meal because having them on empty stomach increases acid content in your stomach and can make the entire condition worse.

Aerated drinks:

Aerated drinks are an unhealthy source of numerous health issues such as acidity, obesity, gas, etc. When acid in aerated drinks combine with carbonation, it results in belching and increased reflux in your throat. This is because aerated drinks release small bubbles in your stomach causing it to expand. This pushes the acid in your stomach upwards into your oesophagus resulting in acid reflux.

Meat:

Red meat is very difficult to digest. To digest it, your stomach tends to produce more acid which contributes to increasing the acidity levels of your stomach. Thus, it creates an environment that supports the occurrence of acidity. The high-fat cuts of meat are tough for you to digest and increase the risk of acid reflux. Try switching to lean cut of meat and reduce its consumption to once a week to see the difference.