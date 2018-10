Menstrual cramps, also known as (dysmenorrhea) can lead to throbbing or cramping pains in the lower abdomen. Women may experience menstrual cramps a day before their periods or while they are on their periods. It can cause a great deal of discomfort as the pain can become unbearable. It can lower your productivity by deteriorating your quality of life. You may also get menstrual cramps due to conditions like endometriosis or uterine fibroids. But, just heave a sigh of relief now! Here, we tell you about the foods which you should eat to get rid of those menstrual cramps which are a nuisance.

You should opt for dark chocolate: It can help you to boost your serotonin levels and can alleviate depression and fatigue. You will feel good!

You should opt for nuts and seeds: They are high in magnesium and can help you to get rid of bloating and menstrual cramps. But, don't go overboard. You should eat it in the quantity recommended by your expert.

You should opt for beans and legumes: If you often bunk your school or skip your important meeting due to menstrual cramps then you don't have to worry now. We have a solution for you! You can eat beans and legumes. When women are on their periods their digestive system becomes irregular. Beans and legumes are rich in fibre and can help you to ease your digestion and get rid of menstrual cramps. Furthermore, they are rich in vitamin B and can help you to eliminate toxins from your body. But, don't eat beans in a larger amount as they can cause gas.

You should opt for vitamin C rich foods: They can support the quality of the woman's eggs and her reproductive system. You can eat grapefruits, lemons and parsley which can help you to deal with muscle cramps and aches.