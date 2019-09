Are you experiencing shortness of breath and weakness? Do you also feel chest pain and headache? If yes, you are probably suffering from anaemia and you may be at a greater risk of developing dengue fever as well. This is what a new research is saying. It states that anaemia contributes to the spread of dengue. Their explanation says that mosquitoes usually spread dengue virus when they feed on blood deficient in iron. This clearly means that managing your iron level can help you prevent both the conditions at the same time. Let’s know what exactly the new research has to say.

ANAEMIA CAN INCREASE YOUR RISK OF GETTING DENGUE FEVER: EXPERTS

Researchers at the Tsinghua University and King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology conducted a series of joint studies to find out if there is an impact of blood quality on the spread of the dengue virus. For the research, the researchers enrolled some healthy volunteers. They then collected fresh blood of these subjects. Post that, the scientists fed the blood samples one by one to dengue virus. After that, the same samples were fed to mosquitoes to see how many mosquitoes get affected from each batch.

The study results, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, showed that the number of infected mosquitoes varied based on the levels of iron in the blood samples. Researchers noticed that higher the level of iron in the blood, fewer the mosquitoes infected.

The same study was conducted on a mouse model as well. Again, the findings showed that anaemic mice were more at risk of developing dengue fever. The explanation states that when a mosquito bites a person, its gut cells actually use iron in the human blood to produce reactive oxygen. And, this reactive oxygen actually kills the dengue fever. This is the reason why iron deficiency is commonly found in places where dengue is endemic.

OPT FOR FOODS RICH IN IRON AND PREVENT DENGUE

Iron not only prevents you from getting dengue fever but also plays a significant role in transporting oxygen to all parts of the body. Its deficiency can potentially cause depression, cognitive impairment, complications in pregnancy, cardiovascular problems, etc. Here, we give you a list of iron rich foods that keep dengue and other complications at bay. Read on to know about them.

Spinach

Also known as Spinacia oleracea, this green vegetable is rich in iron. Notably, 100 grams of cooked spinach is known to contain 3.6 mg of iron. Also, this food is extremely nutritious and contains vitamin C, which helps in the better absorption of iron by the body. Eating spinach on a regular basis can help you prevent the onset of cancer. This is because of the presence of antioxidants called carotenoids in it. Spinach can also decrease inflammation and provide protection to your eyes.

Legumes

Some of the commonly used legumes like lentils, beans, soybeans, chickpeas, etc. are rich in nutrients and especially in iron. Notably, 198 grams of cooked lentils is known to have 6.6 mg of iron. Also, being jam-packed with magnesium, folate and potassium, legumes can potentially reduce inflammation in people suffering from diabetes. Also, if you are suffering from metabolic syndrome, opting for legumes can help you prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases. In case, you want to shed those extra kilos, then also having legumes can be beneficial. This is due to the soluble fibre that legumes contain. Notably, fibre actually increases satiety and prevents overeating.

Red meat

Read meat is a good source of protein and other essential nutrients like B vitamins, saturated fat, zinc, etc. 100 grams of red meat contains 2.7 mg of iron. So, you can eat it to manage your iron levels. Iron deficiency is quite rare in people who eat red meat frequently. Having it can also help you build muscle mass due to the presence of zinc in it. This nutrient has been scientifically proven to boost your immunity too. B vitamins present in red meat can make your nervous system healthy. It also helps in digestion and promotes healthy skin.

Pumpkin seeds

Eating 28 grams of pumpkin seeds can give you 4.2 mg of iron. They are full of other essential nutrients like vitamin K, carbs, magnesium, zinc, copper, manganese etc. Being high in antioxidants like carotenoids and vitamin E, pumpkin seeds can fight against inflammation and help you prevent cancer, says a study published in the World Journal of Cardiology. Pumpkin seeds can also improve prostate and bladder health. Being jam-packed with magnesium, they can control your blood pressure, regulate your blood sugar level, reduce heart diseases risk and maintain healthy bones. Additionally, if you are not able to make your woman pregnant due to low quality of sperm, opt for these seeds for some time and see the magic.

Broccoli

Opting for 156 grams of cooked broccoli can give you 1 mg of iron. This green vegetable contains bioactive compounds like flavonoids. This reduces inflammation. These compounds can also help fight against free radicals responsible for causing different types of cancer. If you wish to lose weight, eat broccoli every day. Fibre present in this vegetable can help you feel full for a longer duration. This will keep you from overeating and gaining extra weight. Also, diabetics can consume broccoli sprouts to keep their blood sugar level under control. Broccoli can potentially help you prevent various cardiovascular problems too.