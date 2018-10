Eating a well-balanced diet is the key to keeping your eyes in top shape, and it can also help you to reduce your risk of developing those serious eye ailments. Incorporate foods rich in vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants. Doing so can help you to keep eye conditions like cataracts, which cause cloudy vision, age-related macular degeneration (which can limit your eyesight), glaucoma, dry eyes, poor night vision along with other eye problems at bay. Do you know that your eyes need antioxidants like lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamins A, C, E, omega-3 fatty acids and zinc? So, just eat a healthy diet.

A balanced diet is the one with a variety of proteins, dairy, fruits, and vegetables. During the day, try to eat a rainbow (include many types of foods in different colours). Cut down on unhealthy foods that are processed, contain saturated fats, or that are high in sugar. Here, we list a few foods which can be helpful for your eyes.