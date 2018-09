Skipping a few hours sleep becomes the easiest option for most of us to strike balance in the humdrum affairs of life. However, that isn’t a smart choice, say doctors and inadequate sleep may land you up in trouble. While a recent study has shown that getting less sleep can make you prone to facing fatal road accidents, insufficient sleep can lead you to several chronic health conditions. Getting good sleep is bliss for your health. It lowers your risk of developing chronic ailments, keeps your brain active and digestion healthy along with boosting your immune system. In case you have a habit of popping sleeping pills to get adequate sleep, it is time to replace those pills with these foods which can be considered as incredible sleeping agents.

Almonds: Apart from an array of health benefits that almonds offer being rich in phosphorous, manganese and riboflavin, these are also known to be great sleep boosters. Reason, almonds are a source of sleep-regulating hormone – melatonin. Being excellent sources of magnesium, providing 19% of your daily need of magnesium in justy 1 ounce, almonds can be consumed by those who are insomniacs as adequate amount of magnesium enhance sleep quality, say experts.

Chalomile tea: Besides reducing inflammation that could result in cancer and heart diseases, boosting your skin health, immunity and curbing anxiety and depression, a cup of chalomile tea can be the magical potion to lull you to sleep. This because, it contains apigenin, an antioxidant that gets linked to certain brain receptors, promoting sleepiness and reducing insomnia.

Kiwis: You have certainly heard about how kiwi, a storehouse of several nutrients and very low calories can amp up your digestive health, pull down your bad cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation. However, did you know that kiwis can be bliss for a sound sleep and are considered to be the best fruit to be taken before bed? Antioxidants like vitamin C and carotenoids in kiwis are the secret to kiwi’s ability to promote sleep. Studies have shown that eating 1 to 2 kiwis before bed can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Fatty fish: Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, trout and mackerel are not just tasty and great for your heart’s health. Along with its active role as an anti-ageing agent, fatty fish are great sleep stimulators. The combination of omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D present in fatty fish is a potential enhancer of sleep quality as both of these increase the production of serotonin, a sleep-promoting chemical in brain.