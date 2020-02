Many times, your sudden weight gain may be due to nothing else but bloating. This may happen if your digestive system is not working efficiently. It causes a build-up of gases that can give you a bloated feeling. Sometimes a disturbance in stomach muscles may also cause this feeling. You feel uncomfortable and may experience pain and discomfort too. The worse thing is that it can make your belly look big and fat. So what do you do about this condition? There are many ways of dealing with bloating. You can go for prescription medications or you may try to get rid of your bloating naturally. Let us take a look at a few ways in which you can prevent as well as get rid of this condition.

Avoid extra salt

A high-sodium diet can give you bloating. To avoid this condition, try to consciously cut down on your salt intake. Too much salt causes fluid build-up. This, in turn, increases your blood volume. Your heart has to work harder as a result of this and this gives you a bloated stomach.

Have more fibre

Add dietary fibre to your diet. The insoluble fibre will pass undigested through your stomach and colon and clean your digestive tract. This will ensure that you get rid of bloating.

Have a lot of water-rich fruits

Water-rich foods will flush out belly-bloating sodium. It will also keep your energy levels up. So eat a lot of watermelon, cucumber, oranges and tomatoes. Watermelon contains the amino acid citrulline. This can boost blood circulation and energy.

Exercise

This is really important if you want to boost your digestive health. Try to squeeze in at least 30 minutes of exercise daily. It does not matter what time of the day you choose for your workout. It can be morning, afternoon or evening. What matter is that you must get moving. This will help the food you consume to move properly through your digestive tract.

Papaya can help

This sweet fruit is loaded with digestive enzymes. These enzymes break down protein and boosts digestion. It ensures healthy bowel movement and thereby prevents bloating. So if you want to get rid of bloating, this is the food you need to have.