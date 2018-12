One of the most common household injuries, especially among children is “burn”. A burn not only causes a burning sensation but also causes severe skin damage that causes the affected skin cells to die. Depending on the cause and degree of injury most people can recover from burns without serious health consequences. To prevent complications and death more serious burns require immediate emergency medical care.

However, depending on the severity of your burn the treatments can range from simple to extensive. A basic understanding of burn wound treatment can facilitate the healing of all four types of burns and reduce pain. Specifically, burns are damage caused to one or multiple layers of flesh and skin by external sources such as chemicals, heat, etc. Severity fo burn can range from minor to major.

Types of Burns

First-Degree or superficial burns: This kind of burns are identified by redness, minor swelling, pain, and an absence of blistering.

Second-Degree burns: This type of burns produce a slight thickness of the skin. It may include blistering, which indicates damage has been done to the underlying layers of skin.

Third-Degree Burns: These burns are commonly accompanied by numbness due to full damage to the surrounding nerves and dermis.

Fourth-degree burns: They have extended past the skin layers and into the flesh, causing irreparable damage and charring.

How to treat burn wound at home?

It is strongly advised to seek immediate medical assistance for the majority of burns. However, if you want to get immediate relief from burn wound at home it is important you follow specific steps:

Take an antibacterial soap and wash your hand thoroughly.

To reduce pain and swelling run cool water over the affected area.

Use water and a mild soap to cleanse the wound.

If there is no opening of the skin, apply an antibiotic ointment.

Take a sterile gauze to avoid agitation and wrap the affected area loosely.

When to seed medical assistance?

If the burn wound is second degree or higher then it is always advisable to take medical assistance.