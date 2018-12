To examine the cervix of women for diseases like cervical cancer a new device for screening has been developed by Nimmi Ramanujan a professor of biomedical engineering at Duke University, UK and his team for early detection and treatment of cervical cancer. This new pocket-sized gadget will be helpful to reduce the mortality rate. The device weighs less than 2 pounds, enables health workers to zoom and capture images by just pressing a button, the images will be transferred immediately to a smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Globally, cervical cancer is one o the leading causes of cancer mortality, accounting 17 per cent of cancer deaths among woman aged between 16 to 30. According to research published recently in the Indian Journal of Medical and Paediatric Oncology, cervical cancer will occur in 1 in 53 Indian women during their lifetime compared with 1 in 100 women in the more developed region in the world.

SYMPTOMS OF CERVICAL CANCER WOMEN SHOULD NOT IGNORE:

Paying attention to the signals of the body can be helpful to detect cervical cancer. Most women often ignore common symptoms like body aches, fatigues, heavy periods, etc. Thus, here we talk about the symptoms that you should not ignore.

Unusual vaginal discharge

“Symptoms of cervical cancer women often ignore include dirty vaginal discharge, marked by blood stain,” says Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis La Femme, Delhi. Thus, if you notice a discharge that is pink, brown or bloody, foul-smelling and potentially with chunks of tissue, consult a gynaecologist soon. As tumours and masses secrete fluid, that could contribute to such unusual discharge.

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

It is one of the common symptoms of cervical cancer. “Bleeding after sex (post-coital bleeding) and bleeding in between your periods (inter-menstrual bleeding), these are the symptoms one should watch out for,” says Dr. Ahuja. Generally, abdominal vaginal bleeding is a symptom of advanced cervical cancer, it happens when a tumour on the cervix spreads to affect the nearby tissues.

Extremely heavy periods

All of sudden if your periods last for two weeks instead of 4 days, or if you get two periods in one month, take these symptoms very seriously. And consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Major fatigue

Without any reason, if you feel exhausted all the time, then it can be another symptom of cervical cancer. It happens when the amount of red blood cells and oxygen levels reduces in the body due to abnormal vaginal bleeding. Your doctor will likely check your red blood cell and iron levels if you are dealing with chronic fatigue.

Screening and prevention for cervical cancer:

“Cervical cancer prevention and screening are more important than treatment. The preventive measure can be taken through the HPV vaccine. WHO recommends the HPV vaccine for all women between 9 and 45 years of age. It’s a cohort of 3 vaccines, 0, 2 and 6 months. For example, if you get the first dose today, the 2nd dose will be 2 months later and the last will be 6 months from the 1st dose. This 3-dose vaccine is administered once in a lifetime. The screening is done with Pap Smear. This needs to be done if a woman is 30 years or is sexually active for more than 3 years,” says Dr. Ahuja.