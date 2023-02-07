Earthquakes: Possible Injuries And Prevention

As per CDC, one must immediately get onto your hands and knees before the quake knocks us down

As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the preventive technique to adopt when in an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on

Earthquakes are unpredictable and devastating natural disasters, resulting in physical, emotional and mental trauma. Survivors can suffer long-term physiological and psychological symptoms. Massive earthquakes have the ability to cause skyrocketing casualties and can prompt the need for complex medical procedures.

A massive earthquake of magnitude of 7.8 had struck Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 1200 or more people in sleep and sending tremors as far as Iraq. The combined death toll was reportedly greater than 2,300 for both places this morning.

From a clinical point of view, earthquakes can cause intense physical trauma and survivors can have a high probability of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

TRENDING NOW

Earthquake and injuries

As per reports, deaths in a massive earthquake can occur in phases. The first phase usually includes many victims dying immediately due to severe injury. Studies show that after the initial death toll, another mortality peak happens right after some time has passed. Victims are usually those who might succumb to pelvic fractures, lacerations, haematomas and other acute injuries. The third phase might happen some days after the quake where victims might die of sepsis and multiorgan failure.

There is also a good percentage of people suffering crush injuries and amputation. Due to cut in medical supply, chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension can also get worsened. As per studies, there can also be a rise in cases of electrolyte imbalance.

How to stay safe in an earthquake?

As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the preventive technique to adopt when in an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on. As per CDC, one must immediately get onto your hands and knees before the quake knocks us down. The second step is to cover your head and neck under a sturdy object like a table that won't fall on you. It is advisable to stay away from mirrors and other sharp objects. The third thing to do is to hold on to the shelter till the shaking stops. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

You may like to read

If you are in high-rise buildings, move away from walls and windows. Use stairs to get down. Do not use elevators as the electricity supply might go off. If in a crowded place, do not run for the doorway. Just hold on to some safe object. If driving or walking outside, move away from trees, electric poles, hoardings and high-rise buildings. If you are in a wheelchair, lock your wheels.

RECOMMENDED STORIES