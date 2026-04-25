Early TB symptoms you shouldn’t ignore: Why timely diagnosis is crucial to prevent the spread

Early TB symptoms often go unnoticed. Know key warning signs and why timely diagnosis is crucial to prevent complications and stop the spread of tuberculosis.

TB symptoms (Image: AI Generated)

Tuberculosis (TB) is still a major global health issue. One of the main reasons preventing effective control of the disease is the delay in diagnosis. While the symptoms usually develop quickly after infection, the diagnosis often occurs quite late. Because of that, large numbers of cases remain undiagnosed. The delay between symptom onset and diagnosis is not just due to misinterpretation of symptoms but also due to lack of awareness of diagnostic tools and their appropriate timing for use.

Early symptoms that are often ignored

According to Dr Monica Kumbhat M, Head of Technical Operations, Neuberg Diagnostics, Chennai, "Symptoms of TB that appear first are a cough that doesn't go away, evening rise in body temperature (fever), easy fatigability, night sweats, and loss of weight with no apparent reason. Since those are similar to symptoms of many other respiratory tract infections, the symptoms are often ignored by patients who self-medicate without consulting a physician. Such an act, results in postponing visiting a doctor and eventually postponing the application of an appropriate diagnostic test as well."

"Another issue is the different ways the disease may be presented. TB is a disease of the lungs, but it can also exist in the form of extrapulmonary TB affecting the lymphatic system, the skeleton, the abdominal cavity, or other organs, which gives rise to symptoms that very rarely suggest TB straight away," the doctor added.

Limitations of commonly used TB diagnostic methods

One significant factor in the rise of TB detection is the availability of multiple diagnostic methods. But their proper use is not completely consistent yet. Sputum smear microscopy is a widely used diagnostic method; however, its sensitivity is very poor, particularly in cases where the yield is minimal. In fact, if a patient's smear is negative, in most cases, they will be denied further treatment or investigations.

Chest X-ray can assist in generating a working hypothesis, although it cannot be considered a definitive test for TB. Culture techniques are the most reliable methods; however, the downside is that they require a long time, which can adversely affect the start of treatment.

Role of rapid molecular tests in early detection

The introduction of rapid molecular tests has revolutionised the early detection of the disease. These tests not only enhance the sensitivity of finding out the presence of the bacterium but also help in recognising drug-resistant strains much faster. The use of such tests is necessary when patients continue having symptoms, are very susceptible, or have unexplained TB results. A more expanded knowledge of these diagnostic bio-techniques will contribute to minimising delays in diagnosis and increasing the TB detection rate.

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Importance of awareness and timely diagnosis

One of the main ways to reduce the gap between doubt and confirmation is by strengthening the knowledge and recognition of TB (tuberculosis) symptoms and the diagnostic tools that can be used. Besides saving more lives, consistent and periodical public awareness, quick diagnostic tools and accessibility of such tools to the public can help to reduce the spread of the infection in communities.

Timely checking of the person who has symptoms should not be ignored because it will help to identify the patient with TB and also control the disease to a certain extent.

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