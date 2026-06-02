Early prostate cancer detection: How routine screening can improve survival rates after 50

Prostate cancer detection after 50: Why is it important to get your prostate checked after crossing 50? Expert explains how simple tests can help prevent cancer.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 2, 2026 11:55 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Saket Sathe

Early prostate cancer detection: How routine screening can improve survival rates after 50

A routine screening and timely health check-up are often all it takes to detect cancer before it becomes life-threatening. The possibility of identifying cancer even before symptoms appear is no longer futuristic. Once considered a disease discovered only after severe urinary complications, prostate cancer is today among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in men, but also one of the most treatable when identified early.

Routine preventive screenings, improved awareness, and advances in diagnostic imaging are helping doctors detect prostate cancer at its earliest stages, significantly improving survival rates and quality of life. Clinical studies have proved how early-stage prostate cancers identified through screening have far better treatment outcomes, with many men going on to live cancer-free lives for years after treatment.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Saket Sathe, Consultant Uro Oncology & Robotic Surgery, HCG Hospital Borivali, explained how early detection of prostate cancer can help prevent the condition from turning life-threatening.

Managing Prostate Cancer: Why Routine Screening Matters

One of the biggest challenges with prostate cancer is that in many cases, men experience no pain, urinary difficulty, or obvious warning signs during the early stages. This absence of symptoms is exactly why routine screening becomes so important.

When symptoms do appear, they may include frequent urination, difficulty passing urine, weak urine flow, blood in the urine, pelvic discomfort, or unexplained lower back pain. However, waiting for symptoms can delay diagnosis until the disease has progressed further.

Age, Genetics, and PSA Testing: How To Detect Cancer Early

A patient's age, family history, urinary health, and lifestyle factors are critical factors to determine the possibility of prostate cancer. Then comes the two screening tools - the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test and the Digital Rectal Examination (DRE).

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The PSA test measures the levels of a protein produced by the prostate gland. Higher PSA levels can indicate abnormalities that require further evaluation. Doctors today track PSA trends over time instead of relying on a single reading, helping identify subtle changes much earlier. The DRE, though simple, remains clinically relevant because it helps doctors identify irregularities or hard nodules that may not always appear through PSA testing alone.

Doctors also recommend that men at average risk begin discussing prostate screening around the age of 50. Men with a family history of cancer, obesity, smoking habits, or genetic conditions like BRCA mutations may benefit from screening earlier, often from the age of 45.

Increasingly sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, ageing, and chronic inflammation are also considered contributing risk factors linked to prostate health concerns

The Fear Factor: Why Many Men Avoid Testing

Despite growing awareness, fear remains one of the biggest reasons many men avoid prostate screening. Concerns around painful treatment, or anxiety about losing quality of life often prevent men from getting tested at the right time. But avoiding screening does not reduce the risk. It only delays the chance for a quality life.

"Not every prostate cancer diagnosis requires aggressive treatment. Many early-stage cancers grow slowly and can be safely monitored through active surveillance. Modern treatments are also significantly less invasive than before, with robotic surgeries and targeted therapies helping preserve urinary and sexual function more effectively," said Dr Sathe.

Open conversations, awareness campaigns, and regular check-ups are helping reduce the stigma around prostate health. In many cases, the earlier cancer is detected, the simpler and more successful the treatment journey becomes.

The message from global cancer research is that early detection saves lives. For men above 50, and even earlier for those with higher risk factors, routine prostate screening should be viewed as one of the most important health investments.

With accessible screening tools, advanced imaging technologies, and growing awareness, men today have a far greater chance of identifying the disease early, seeking timely intervention, and living cancer-free lives.

Sometimes, a simple check-up can be a second chance at life. Fear should not hold you back.