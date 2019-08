Type 2 diabetes is a very common disease. But, there is also type 1 diabetes where your pancreas are unable to produce the insulin hormone. This is necessary to keep your blood sugar levels normal. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas produces enough insulin, but your body is not able to use it effectively. Increased thirst and frequent urination are often symptoms of type 2 diabetes. Other symptoms include increased hunger, fatigue, blurred vision, slow healing sores, frequent infections, unintended weight loss, etc.

If you are overweight, lead a sedentary lifestyle or have a family history of diabetes, you are more at risk. Old age, polycystic ovarian syndrome, etc. can increase your chances of developing this disease. During the initial days of getting type 2 diabetes, you may feel fine. But if the condition is not treated you may have complications like high blood pressure, stroke, nerve damage, kidney damage, fungal infections, sleep apnea, eye problem, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

EARLY MENSTRUATION CAN INCREASE YOUR RISK OF DEVELOPING TYPE 2 DIABETES: RESEARCH

Women who get their periods at the age of 14 or younger have a greater risk of being affected with type 2 diabetes compared to women who experienced menstruation at age 16 or 17, says a new research published online in the journal Menopause. For the study, scientists analysed the data of 7,893 Chinese women who were 45 or over. They found that early menarche was associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure later in life. This is a potential risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

For each year of delay in menarche age, a women’s enjoys a 6 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes. The study team further noticed that body mass index (BMI) play a role in the risk of the disease.

DIAGNOSIS OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

Type 2 diabetes is diagnosed in the following ways:

Glycated haemoglobin (A1C) test

This is a blood test to find the level of your average blood sugar for the past two to three months. If the level is below 5.7 per cent, it is normal. But if it is between 5.7 and 6.4 per cent, it means that you are at the border line. A 6.5 per cent or higher result means that you have diabetes. In case the option of A1C test is not available or you have an uncommon form of haemoglobin known as a hemoglobin variant, that is known to interfere with A1C test, your doctor may recommend some other tests.

Random blood sugar test

Blood sugar levels are expressed in mg/dL. Regardless of what you eat, a blood test showing sugar level as 200 mg/dL or higher confirms that you have diabetes. Additionally, if you experience signs and symptoms like frequent urination and extreme thirst, chances are stronger that you are suffering from diabetes.

Fasting blood sugar test

You will have to fast overnight to give the sample blood for this test. If the reading is less than 100 mg/dL, it is normal. However, levels ranging between 100 and 125 mg/dL shows that you are about to get the disease. In case, your fasting blood sugar level is 126 mg/dL or higher, you have already developed diabetes.

Oral glucose tolerance test

This test is not as common as the above-mentioned tests. A doctor may conduct this test during pregnancy. For this test, you will need to fast overnight and then drink a liquid high in sugar at the doctor’s office. Then, the doctor will test your blood sugar levels periodically for the next two hours. If your sugar level is less than 140 mg/dL, you are absolutely fine. A reading between 140 and 199 mg/dL indicates prediabetes. Whereas, a reading of 200 mg/dL or higher after two hours suggests diabetes.

LINE OF TREATMENT

Sadly, there is no cure for type 2 diabetes. However, there are various effective ways to manage the condition. You can either go for medical treatment or opt for natural alternatives. You can also try a combination of both.

Make smart food choices

Omega-3 fatty acids help in diabetes. They are present in foods like salmon, nuts, flaxseed, etc. Having them on a regular basis can protect the cells lining your blood vessels, reduce inflammation markers in the body and improve the way your arteries function after eating, says a study published in the journal Metabolism. You can also eat green leafy vegetables as they are extremely nutritious and low in calories. Additionally, they are low in digestible carbs, which raise your blood sugar levels. Add cinnamon to your food. This is a potent antioxidant and this can improve insulin sensitivity. This will lover blood sugar level.

Indulge in physical activities

Though exercising is beneficial for everyone, it is extremely significant for diabetics. You can go for aerobic workouts like swimming, walking, running and cycling. Doing that can keep your blood sugar levels normal. Notably, aerobic exercises increase insulin sensitivity and oxidative enzymes. They also reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and mortality rate.

Drugs or insulin therapy

Those who don’t want to indulge in physical activities and can also not compromise on their food habits will have to rely on insulin injections and drugs to regulate their blood sugar levels. There are many medications in the market for this purpose. Some of them include metmorfins, sulfonylureas, meglitinides, etc. But use them only on a doctor’s advice.