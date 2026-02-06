Early Lung Cancer Detection: Why Low-Dose CT Scan (LDCT) Is The Gold Standard Test For Screening

Low-dose CT scan helps detect lung cancer early, improving survival. Learn who needs LDCT screening, its benefits, risks and how it saves lives.

Lung cancer is one of the major causes of cancer-related fatalities in the global society, particularly due to its late diagnosis in most cases. Early diagnosis has great benefits in terms of survival, the outcome of treatment, and quality of life. Not all adults realise that lung cancer may develop without any apparent symptoms at its early stages, and screening and timely tests are particularly significant.

Low-Dose CT Scan (LDCT): Gold Standard for Early Lung Cancer Screening

According to Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, "Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) represents one of the best devices in early detection. This is an imaging test which requires less radiation than a typical CT scan and it is now regarded as the gold standard of testing lung cancer. LDCT can detect small nodules or abnormalities in the lungs well into advancement when the symptoms of persistent cough, breathlessness, or chest pain has not occurred yet."

"It is specifically prescribed to adults of 50 years and older, who have a serious smoking history, the former smokers who quit smoking in the last year or 15 years. It has been demonstrated that routine screening of high-risk people through LDCT can lower the mortality rate of lung cancer as it can be detected and treated at an early stage," the doctor added.

Why Chest X-Rays Are Not Enough for Lung Cancer Screening?

Though normal health check-ups mostly include chest X-rays, this type of X-ray is not effective in the early detection of lung cancer. They can also detect large tumours or advanced cancer, but fail to detect small or early cancers. Consequently, the use of a chest X-ray is not advisable as a screening test to detect lung cancer but it can be used as a screening test as a first-line screening test in the presence of respiratory symptoms.

Sputum Cytology: Examining Mucus for Cancer Cells

The other significant diagnostic method is the use of sputum cytology which is the study of the mucus that is coughed by the lungs, in search of cancerous cells. This is a non-invasive test that is at times able to detect cancers that have developed in the central airways. It is, however, rather insensitive, particularly in early-stage or peripheral lung tumours, and is commonly employed in combination with imaging tests rather than as a primary screening technique.

Liquid Biopsy and Molecular Tests for Lung Cancer Detection

Molecular diagnostics has also led to the possibility of blood-based testing commonly known as liquid biopsies. These tests are done to detect the presence of tumor DNA in the blood or presence of biomarkers related to lung cancer. Liquid biopsies are yet to replace imaging-based screening, but they are becoming promising in early detection, tracking treatment response, as well as detecting genetic mutations that can direct therapeutic responses.

Role of Pulmonary Function Tests in Lung Cancer Evaluation

Pulmonary function tests are not directly used in the detection of cancer; however, they have a supportive role in determining the health of the lung especially in persons with chronic respiratory problems like the COPD or long term smokers. Aboriginal lung performance is abnormal, and it can trigger subsequent examination such as imaging, which can result in a timely diagnosis.

Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers: Symptoms Should Never Be Ignored

It should be mentioned that the idea of early detection is not confined to the case of smokers. Lung cancer can also develop in non-smokers because of air pollution, second hand smoke, occupational exposures and genetic predisposition. Such chronic symptoms as cough, unexplained weight loss, fatigue or frequent respiratory infections should never be overlooked, regardless of whether the patient is a smoker or not.

Importance of Screening and Timely Tests

Early detection tests were created to inform adults that they can take positive actions to prevent lung cancer as early as possible. Consistent screening of high-risk populations, prompt medical care when the symptom occurs, and the possibility to access relevant diagnostic procedures will all help turn lung cancer into a disease that will be detected early and treated successfully.

