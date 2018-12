Early detection is the cornerstone of cancer management and reducing the mortality rate of this life-threatening ailment. “In fact, the possibility of the recurrence of certain types of cancer can also be reduced if they are detected early,” says Dr. Gagan Saini, Principal Consultant, Department of Oncology, Max Healthcare, Delhi. So, advancement in the field of screening will come as a boon for cancer patients and their family members and here is a new ray of hope. In a groundbreaking research, funded by the NIH’s National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), scientists at the John Hopkins University developed tests which can detect bits of tumours in body fluids: Blood, urine and saliva. These tests, often termed as liquid biopsies, will be able to diagnose various types of cancer faster than ever once they are fully developed. The solid tumours that they can find signs and sources of include breast, colorectal, oesophagus, liver, lung, ovary, pancreas and stomach.

While research and development in diagnostic science are sure to make cancer treatment more effective in the near future, paying attention to the cues of our body will also go a long way in taking measures early on. Generally, we do not take the seemingly innocuous signals of our body–mostly aches and pains– seriously. “Many cancer symptoms are attributed to common health problems and are often ignored or given regular treatments,” says Dr. Saini. But research in the field of oncology shows that even common ailments can be the initial warning signs of cancer. Here we talk about the symptoms that you should not ignore.

Breast lumps

Do not ignore them. Visit a doctor immediately as these lumps could be cancerous tumours. Though it is tough to tell from outside whether or not a breast lump is cancerous, there are some red flags. Cancerous lumps tend to be firm and irregular in shape. They are mostly painless.

Hoarseness in throat

“This could be a warning sign of cancer,” says Dr. Saini. A persistent cough could be indicative of laryngeal, lung, or thyroid cancer or lymphoma. Also, a long-lasting sore throat could hint at something as severe as laryngeal or throat cancer.

Variation in bowel movement

A PLOS ONE survey of 1,729 adults above 50 found that 18 per cent of the study participants had experienced changes in their bowel movement in terms of timing and amount. While some foods or medication could be the culprits behind these changes, these could be signs of colon cancer if they are recurrent and persist for a long period of time.

Changes in bladder functioning

Blood in urine is often treated as UTI. Blood in urine, sudden urgency, pain while you pee, could signal cancers of the bladder, kidney, or prostate. “You should also not ignore blood in the stool,” says Dr. Saini. It could be a sign of colon or rectal cancer.

Pain that refuses to go

Pain could be harmless, agreed. But if it is persistent, then you need to pay a visit to the doctor, how much ever harmless it seems. Only about 40 per cent of the people who participated in the survey published in PLOS ONE thought that pain could be a serious issue. According to The American Cancer Society, pain from cancer typically means it has spread.

Unexplained weight loss

“This could be a potential first signal of cancer,” says Dr. Saini. Weight loss without any perceptible cause can be the sign of pancreatic, stomach, lung, or oesophagal cancers.

Blood in your cough

This needs to be addressed immediately. It could signal lung or throat cancer.