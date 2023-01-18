Why Ears Are The First Part Of The Body To Get Cold?

How Do Your Ears React To Cold Weather?

Ears are particularly susceptible to the effects of cold weather as they lack the same layer of fat that covers the rest of our bodies. As a result, our ears' nerves are more susceptible to the cold. Since our ears are typically the first body part of experiencing cold, prolonged exposure to the elements without ear protection can cause them to hurt quite a bit. Dr. (Col) Subodh Kumar, Senior Consultant, Department of Ear, Nose & Throat, Jaypee Hospital (Noida), shares that the problem can worsen with a lot of wind or rain since it irritates our ears.

Winter circumstances could be difficult if you already have ear/nose issues. Some people have tinnitus when it is cold outside, maybe due to changes in our circulatory system brought on by the chilly air. It might also affect some hearing aids negatively. In addition, the fact that colds and other diseases spread more readily throughout the winter increases the likelihood of ear trouble. Even if getting chilly can result in negative middle ear pressure leading to acute otitis media, which presents as mucoid discharge from the ear and result in an ear infection, the winter months can increase our susceptibility to diseases that might travel to our ears.

How Can You Keep The Ears Warm In The Winter?

In the winter, ear protection can aid in avoiding issues like ear pain and tinnitus. However, to experience a healthier winter, you can also take precautions to lower your chance of developing ear infections. For example, taking a steam inhaler through the nose is essential to keep the middle ear pressure optimum.

How To Protect Your Ear?

Some easy precautions to take if you get tinnitus or ear pain in chilly weather.

The first thing you can do is refrain from going outside when it's chilly. Going outside early in the morning, when the air is frequently the coldest, is not a good idea. If you postpone your travel for only a couple of hours, the sun will have a chance to warm the air slightly. It's only sometimes practical to stay inside when it's cold outside. Therefore, it's crucial to dress for the winter weather if you must spend any time outside. A woollen cap will be the most critical winter gear for ear protection. Select a warm woollen cap that protects your ears. If you wear hearing aids, you must take extra precautions to keep them dry and clean in the winter. If condensation continues to be an issue, you might purchase specialised drying boxes.