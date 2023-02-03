How Mucus Affects Your Throat? Explains Dr Inderdeep

What is going on in your body also decides the consistency of mucus.

The glands in our throat produce lots of mucus every day, while a certain amount of mucus, also known as phlegm, is essential to ward off infection and keep our respiratory tract moist and healthy. However, excess mucus can be unpleasant and cause several problems, including swallowing issues. So Dr. (Col.) Inderdeep Singh, Consultant - ENT, look at what causes a build-up of mucus and some remedies that offer relief.

Causes For Excess Mucus

The nose, throat, sinuses, and stomach can all produce mucus, so a proper medical examination is essential to reach a correct diagnosis. Excess mucus is likely caused by an infection, food allergies or acid reflux from the stomach. Plus, what is going on in your body also decides the consistency of mucus.

This could indicate an allergy in cases where mucus runs down the throat from the back of the nose after a meal.

Causes can range from mild, chronic, or severe (the onset of congestive heart failure), so it is essential to seek medical advice.

Symptoms of excess mucus are congestion in the throat, coughing up phlegm or shortness of breath.

Further, symptoms may vary depending on whether the cause of mucus is a bacterial, viral or fungal infection.

They may include fever, headache, a runny nose, itchy eyes and difficulty breathing.

Remedies To Get Rid Of Excess Mucus

Meanwhile, many people facing excess mucus problems find relief in sleeping with their heads raised on an extra pillow.

This is because increasing the head and shoulders relieves congested nasal passages.

Other simple remedies include quitting smoking and avoiding irritants and polluted air whenever possible.

Also, inhale steam, blow your nose frequently, gargle with salt and warm water, drink warm liquids, raise the humidity and more.

Finally, remember to keep yourself hydrated, as dehydration is equally harmful.