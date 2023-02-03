How Mucus Affects Your Throat? Explains Dr Inderdeep
What is going on in your body also decides the consistency of mucus.
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Published : February 3, 2023 1:45 PM IST
The glands in our throat produce lots of mucus every day, while a certain amount of mucus, also known as phlegm, is essential to ward off infection and keep our respiratory tract moist and healthy. However, excess mucus can be unpleasant and cause several problems, including swallowing issues. So Dr. (Col.) Inderdeep Singh, Consultant - ENT, look at what causes a build-up of mucus and some remedies that offer relief.
Causes For Excess Mucus
The nose, throat, sinuses, and stomach can all produce mucus, so a proper medical examination is essential to reach a correct diagnosis. Excess mucus is likely caused by an infection, food allergies or acid reflux from the stomach. Plus, what is going on in your body also decides the consistency of mucus.
This could indicate an allergy in cases where mucus runs down the throat from the back of the nose after a meal.
Causes can range from mild, chronic, or severe (the onset of congestive heart failure), so it is essential to seek medical advice.