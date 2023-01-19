Harmful Effect Of Pollution: Can That Trigger ENT Disorders?

Dr Col. Inderdeep Singh shares five tips to protect yourself from unhealthy air.

The quality of air that we breathe has a massive impact on our health and well-being. And where there are issues with air quality, this will show up in a host of ENT symptoms. So if you regularly notice ear, nose and throat problems, then it is time to take a closer look at the air quality in your environment to know whether any changes need to be made.

ENT Disorders

While ENT disorders are common at any age, our increasingly polluted living environment is one of the important causes of this problem. Otolaryngology ear, nose, and throat are the gateway of the gastrointestinal tract and the lung organs. These parts, made up of cavities that connect and exit the outside, are often susceptible to bacterial infections and have allergy symptoms.

ENT-Related Problems

The chance of getting ear, nose and throat-related diseases is up to 90%. While everybody is at risk of catching ENT diseases, the elderly and children are particularly vulnerable. In addition, the post-festive season has seen an enormous rise in ENT-related problems among people of all ages. As per one data, northern India has recorded a 40% increase in patients reporting ailments like sore throat, congestion, respiratory tract infections, etc., post-Diwali. Besides, high levels of air pollution are also responsible for triggering asthma attacks and causing acute respiratory diseases among children with underdeveloped lungs.

Five tips to protect yourself from unhealthy air by Dr Col. Inderdeep Singh, Consultant ENT, Jupiter Hospital Pune

Individuals can take personal actions to effectively reduce the risks of adverse health effects from air pollution. Here are some simple yet effective tips for air pollution.

Keep checking air pollution forecasts in your locality to know when air quality is not up to the mark. This will help you determine when to take extra precautions to safeguard your health. Avoid travelling to areas known as hotspots of pollution, like busy roads, especially during peak hours. The farther you keep yourself from traffic, the lower the pollution levels. Avoid outdoor activities like walking, and cycling, when the pollution level is at its peak, instead of indoor activities like gymming. In the case of children, restrict the time they spend outdoors when air quality is not good. When spending time indoors, keep your windows closed if the air quality is poor and during periods of extreme cold. Include vitamin C and fish oil in your diet to keep yourself well-nourished and to avoid/recover from damage caused by air pollution.