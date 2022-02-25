Long Hours With Earphones On Due To WFH? How To Avoid Ear Infections

The usage of earphones should not exceed more than an hour per day.

The prolonged use of earphones can put a lot of stress on your ears, it can affect the cleansing process of the ear, spread infection as well as weaken your ability to listen clearly. Here are some precautions you can take.

Ever since the world got introduced to Working from Home or WFH, smartphones, laptops, and such gadgets have become necessary tools to stay connected to the office. Since work and conversations moved online, so have the count of meetings. Receiving regular briefings in the form of voice notes and participating in online meetings to ensure the business is, as usual, has become a regular activity. The one accessory that compliments WFH practices is the earphone. Since many families have multiple members using devices, each individual being plugged in with personal earpieces is common practice to avoid causing disturbance to others.

Most of those working from home end up wearing headphones for eight hours or more. It is usually on even as one attends to other chores during a working day from home. Even as earphones might seem to be a cool idea, it ends up putting a lot of stress on their ears. As the earphones are invariably unsterilised they can easily spread infection. Using earphones at higher sound volume for long hours even weakens the ability to listen clearly.

The earphones do serve the purpose of privacy and cutting the noise that everyone would otherwise hear. But this is where the trouble lies when one ends up prolonging its use. Meetings in a WFH environment are usually regular and long. And so, earphones also remain on longer. Our ears are created to be healthy and the presence of earwax inside the ear canal is a sign of this. It should not be confused as a sign of poor hygiene. The ears are designed to clean themselves by slowly moving earwax and debris out of the ear canal opening.

Affecting Hygiene

The prolonged use of earphones affects the cleansing process of the ear. Wearing earphones or even sleeker ear pods continuously leads to an increase in the temperature and humidity inside the ear canal. This creates ideal conditions for bacteria to grow, making us more likely to attract ear infections. The moment you put them in, the earbuds introduce dirt and bacteria into your ears. Fungal infections are also likely to be seen in a greater number of cases due to the longer use earphones.

Staph. Aurius or Staphylococcus aureus is a commensal organism of the external auditory canal that can occur due to this. Also repeated abrasion to the skin of the external auditory canal due to earphones can result in furuncle or otitis externa. This causes an abscess-forming infection of a hair follicle in the cartilaginous part of the external auditory canal.

Longer durations of usage could even lead to the development of ear wax that raises the risk of other hearing problems, or tinnitus. Also, earpieces end up scraping the skin inside the ear, which can worsen the level of infection. Since earphones are usually plugged directly into the ear canal it ends up blocking the air passage. Bacteria stays on the earphones and may spread among others if the earphones are shared. Those who are diabetics should be extra careful while using earphones.

Taking Precautions

While WFH may turn to hybrid working, the use of earphones and ear pods is not expected to decrease drastically anytime soon. Taking precautions is essentially the best option to go with. The usage of earphones should not exceed more than an hour per day. Giving the ear time without the earphone will ensure that the wax inside the ear kills the bacteria naturally and helps avoid earwax impaction. When we insert earpieces into our ear canals, we make it nearly impossible for the earwax to escape. It can push earwax even further down and even trap it there. Medical science says it is important to let the ears breathe to reduce moisture build-up, which might lessen troubles like outer ear acne.

While it's considered common to have bacteria on the skin, the threat of infection becomes real if you have an abrasion or a cut. Earbuds often cause a scrape on the inner lining of the ear canal and can also lock in some moisture causing infection. Symptoms to watch for itching, odour, and discharge. Accompanying pain is considered to be an important indicator when something is wrong. If your headphones hurt, you can try loosening them or getting another kind of a headphone. The use of soft band headphones in place of earphones can prevent ear problems to some extent.

Better still give it a break and use that opportunity to sanitise the earphones with spirit (ethyl alcohol). This will ensure that a maximum number of organisms are killed. Spirit can also clean holes of earphones so that there is no obstruction to sound and there is no need to increase the volume.

For those who must depend on earphones, try wiping them with an alcohol wipe every day leaving a minute or so for it to completely dry. Any visible dirt or ear wax that is seen on them should be removed. A small cleaning brush provided along with earphones will serve the purpose of ensuring hygiene. And finally, the way you store an earphone speaks of the possibility of catching an ear infection or not. Placing them in a proper case instead of a loose purse or bag not only will help fight infection but also in the long-lasting of the earpiece.

The article is contributed by Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director Dr. Hedgewar Hospital.