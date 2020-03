Parents of children who have dyslexia often have a tough time. They may not understand the problem and this may prevent them from seeking treatment at the right time. There are many children with this problem. It is nothing but a learning disability. Your child may have mild to severe difficulty in learning the alphabets. They may have problems with spellings and numbers. Kids with dyslexia often are not able to associate alphabets with the sounds of alphabets. It is important to understand that children with this condition are in no way inferior to others.

According to a study at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ‘about 5 to 10 per cent of American children are diagnosed as dyslexic. Historically, the label has been assigned to kids who are bright, even verbally articulate, but who struggle with reading — in short, whose high IQs mismatch their low reading scores. When children are not as bright, however, their reading troubles have been chalked up to their general intellectual limitations’. Psychological Science published this study.

Causes of dyslexia

This is a genetic disorder but it may not be inherited. It may be due to malformations in the brain, like ectopias and vascular micro-malformations. Symptoms vary with age. You need to seek treatment early for effective cure.

Symptoms of this condition

Children with dyslexia will often exhibit difficulty in learning new words, confusion in identifying colours and difficulty in performing everyday activities. They also have poor reading skills and my display poor performance in school and difficulty in following instructions. As they grow up, they may suffer from a low self esteem.

Diagnosis of dyslexia

Diagnosis is usually based on observation. Your child’s doctor may also request a neurological testing to be done.

Treatment of Dyslexia

This is not a reversible condition. But the symptoms can be managed. The parents have to be fully involved and willing to put in the time and effort that is necessary when dealing with such a child. There are many therapies that can be used. Audio-visual aids are very useful here. But love and care is absolutely essential for best results.