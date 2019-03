Do you know that dyslexia is a lifelong condition which makes it difficult for one to read, write and spell? Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan, also known as Junior Bachchan, was diagnosed with it at the age of nine. Recently, Abhishek opened about this fight with dyslexia. Yes, Abhishek is an inspiration for all of us!

Raising a child with dyslexia is not very easy. It is known as the most common learning issue. Reportedly, Other popular personalities with dyslexia are Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Cruise. We tell you all you need to know about this condition.(Image Source: Shutterstock).

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia can be termed as a learning disorder which involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying those speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding). It affects areas of your brain that process language. People with dyslexia tend to have normal intelligence and vision. Children having it may succeed in school with tutoring or a specialized education program. Moreover, emotional support also plays a vital role. An early assessment and intervention result may give the best outcome.

Symptoms:

Once your child is in school, you may notice symptoms like your child have problems processing and understanding what he or she hears, difficulty in finding the right word or forming answers to questions and remembering the sequence of things, you be able to spell properly, may spend an unusually long time completing tasks which involve reading or writing and will avoid activities which involve reading.

Causes:

Do you know that dyslexia tends to run in families? Reportedly, it appears to be linked to certain genes which may affect how the brain processes reading and language. Also, other things like premature birth or low birth, brain level difference, environmental factors and genetics may also be the reasons.

Complications:

Social problems: Dyslexia can lead to low self-esteem, behaviour problems, aggression, and also withdrawal from one’s friends, parents and teachers, if it is left untreated.

The take-home message: Parents should make sure that they speak to a doctor, in case they notice any symptoms of dyslexia.