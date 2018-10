Dussehra is on and we, Indians eagerly wait for this festive season that begins with Navratri and lasts till the festival of lights. Dussehra and Diwali can be considered as other name for indulging in savouries to our heart’s content. And this inevitably means screwing up our gut health. Here are few tips that will help you maintain your gut health throughout the festive season. Have fun but take care of your digestive health as well.

Eat on time: Yes, it is the festive season and you are high on celebration but make sure you eat your meals at the right time to keep your gut health happy. Experts say that having your meals and snacks on regular schedule can keep your digestive system in top shape.

Stay hydrated: We tend to forget drinking adequate water and keep ourselves hydrated during fun time. However, that’s not a wise thing to do, say doctors. It is essential to avoid dehydration to keep your gut health good going. Water in the colon creates softer, bulkier stool that makes them pass through more easily.

Skip bad habits like smoking, excess caffeine and alcohol: Who wants to get an ailing gut health during festivities? In order to prevent falling sick, make sure you stay away from too much of alcohol, smokes and coffee as these interfere with the functioning of your digestive system, according to experts.

Do not skip your exercise: You should utilise your festival holiday for regular exercise as that keeps your gut health strong and good going. Try not to skip your daily dose of exercise for healthy and hassle-free digestion. Exercise also prevents constipation and helps in smooth passage of bowel.

Limit your intake of fat: Of course festivals do not let you limit your food intake but still be cautious and avoid foods that are very high in fat content. This because fat rich foods put you at a greater risk of constipation and higher chances of indigestion.