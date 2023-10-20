Dussehra To Diwali: How To Not Fall Ill During The Festive Season?

Dussehra To Diwali: How To Not Fall Ill During The Festive Season?

Falling ill just as he festivities have begun maybe the worst feeling in the world, here's how you can avoid that.

Between all the festivities and the winter season approaching fast, the one concerning thing that may be on your mind is seasonal flu. There are many things that could make you ill. It could be the sudden dip in temperature, it could be the air pollution or it could be your lifestyle. This is the time when most people indulge in delicious foods, drinks, going pandal hoping overnight, and going for a long trip to the hills. All of these activities sure are fun but it may take a toll on your health because let's face it, you do not want to be healthy and strict with your diet and lifestyle right now. The month of October and November are reserved for enjoyment without any limitations.

But, it is important that you take some steps to curb any kind of sickness, cold or flu, before it even reaches you. How can you do that?

How To Not Fall Sick During The Festive Season?

No matter what you are doing and where you are going, make sure to maintain your health. Becoming sick at this time will be bad for your health and it will also stop all the fun activities that you have planned ahead. So, first things first:

Wash your hands at all times Maintain good hygiene and encourage others to do the same Carry a sanitizer at all times if there are no scopes for hand wash. Besides, washing your hands continuously in the middle of a celebration is annoying. A sanitizer will help keep your hands clean. Clean hands can ensure less risks of virus spread These are festive times and you do not want to wear a mask but you probably should wear it if the place is too crowded. This step however is not mandatory. It is also important to take some steps when you are in your own house for example, disinfecting surfaces which are very frequently touched by you and other people in your house. Make sure to keep your lifestyle routines intact. This is the time when routines and habits get disrupted. One important note, even if you routine gets interrupted for a short while, try to get it back on track as soon as you can. Enough sleep is very important for your immunity to stay intact or to become better Drink warm to hot water continuously. This step was recommended by doctors during the pandemic for a reason. Warm or hot water can help kill the germs from inside the body. Drink herbal tea for immunity If you want additional immunity boost, add some honey in warm water or tea Start exercising as soon as the festivities are over Follow a balanced diet. Your diet should have foods that will boost immunity for example, fruits containing vitamin C, fibrous foods, protein, healthy carbohydrates and omega-3 fatty acids.

