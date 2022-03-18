Dry Holi Colours Can Damage Your Eyes Permanently: 5 Immediate Things To Do If Colours Go Into Your Eyes

Holi Colours Can Damage Your Eyes Permanently

Holi colours are contaminated with fungus spores that can secondarily infect corneal ulcers. Read on to know what you should do when colours go into your eyes.

The annual festival of colours, Holi, is here. For the last two years, Holi celebrations have been shadowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdowns and restrictions following a steep rise in COVID cases, India couldn't celebrate this occasion of colours. However, this year it is going to be different, as many states have planned mass Holi celebrations.

The occasion comes once a year, thus celebrating it is exciting. But there are dangers associated with the event too, such as the blatant use of inexpensive, artificial, and bright colours made with the help of chemical solvents and toxic agents like lead oxide, mercury sulphite, and copper sulphate etc.

Issuing a warning, experts have warned that dry colours may cause more harm to the eye as compared to liquid colours. "Synthetic colours contain harmful agents like industrial dyes and alkalis, which are incredibly toxic for the human skin, especially the eyes. Their use can also cause symptoms like irritation, redness, allergies and even permanent loss of vision in case of severe chemical injury to the eye," said Shantanu Mukherji, a senior consultant with the Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals. He further added, "The other thing that causes eye problems is poor hygiene. If one tries to remove colour by rubbing the eye with dirty fingers, it may expose one to the risk of infective conjunctivitis."

Experts also say that these dry Holi colours are contaminated with fungus spores that can secondarily infect corneal ulcers. "Sometimes, severe chemical injuries can opacify the cornea and has the potential to cause permanent impairment of vision despite treatment.

5 Immediate Things To Do If Colours Go Into Your Eyes

Do not panic when colours go into your eyes, rather follow these 5 simple steps to get rid of the itchiness and pain.

Stay Calm

Do not panic at this time. Avoid crowding around the person and follow the below-mentioned steps, one by one.

Remove contact lenses

Immediately remove your contact lenses, as this can cause more pain and itchiness.

Rinse eyes with lots of clean, drinking water

Use water (room temperature) to remove or get rid of as much of colour from the eye as is possible, immediately. Rise your eyes with water.

Use lubricating eye drops

A lubricating eye drop is easily available at the pharma stores. The drop can help calm down your eyes and help get rid of the itchiness.

Seek Medical Help

The injuries can range from mild irritation, corneal abrasions, or scratches to deep chemical burns. Watch out for these symptoms:

Redness, Pain, and Watering is not commensurate with the severity of the chemical injury

If these symptoms are visible, make sure to visit a doctor immediately.

Other Safety Precautions You Need To Take

Talking about skin problems after Holi, dermatologist Amit Bangia advised applying oil on exposed skin before playing Holi. "Use colours made from natural ingredients as much as possible like rose petal, marigold flowers, turmeric, beetroot etc. Remove colour with mild face wash and moisturise the skin after cleaning the color," he said.

Bangia also said that the festival of Holi involves close proximity to large gatherings, which is a perfect recipe for the spread of Covid. Children who are not vaccinated and the elderly who are susceptible to complications should avoid playing Holi, he added.