How Not To Let Your Eyes Run Dry? Explains Dr Saurabh Choudhry

Dry Eye Disease: How Are They More Likely To Suffer Injuries To Corneas?

Do you have a stinging or a burning sensation in your eyes? Do they feel scratchy, as if a piece of sand is stuck in your eyes? Have your eyes become extra sensitive to light? Is there excessive eye mucus? Are the eyes red or watery, or both? Do they get tired so soon? Or do you suffer from blurred vision? Any of these could be a sign of dry eye disease, a condition marked by the deficiency of tears, shares Dr Saurabh Choudhry (CEO), ICARE Hospital Specialist: Director of Cataract and Refractive Services.

Dry Eye: Multifactorial Disease

The prevalence of dry eye disease in India ranges from 18% to 55%. Dry eye is a multifactorial disease - meaning multiple factors cause it. Hormonal change is a crucial factor. As ageing is associated with hormonal changes, dry eye disease is more common among people over 50. Women are more vulnerable than men as their bodies undergo hormonal changes during pregnancy and menopause. Another important cause is the clogging of meibomian glands, which secrete oil that is an integral part of tears.

Sj gren's Syndrome

Rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune disorders such as Sj gren's syndrome, lupus, and thyroid diseases increase the chances of a person developing dry eye disease. In addition, medicines taken for allergies and depression - besides specific hormonal replacement therapies and birth control measures, can also cause this eye condition. A few environmental reasons include hot, dry, or windy climates, as they can make tears evaporate quickly.

Corneal Abrasion And Scarring

Besides causing ocular discomfort, fatigue and visual disturbance, dry eye can impede the quality of life in several ways and lead to severe eye problems. People with dry eye conditions are more prone to injuries to the cornea. Corneal abrasion and corneal scarring are more common in dry-eyed people than in people with healthy eyes. Dry eye disease also increases the chances of people contracting various eye infections and developing ulcers.

Dry Eyes Management

Dry eyes can be managed but may not be cured completely. Over-the-counter (non-prescription) or prescription artificial tears, eye drops like your own tears, are effective in managing dry eyes. It is also possible to block your tear ducts to make your natural tears stay in your eyes longer. Some surgeries can permanently close your tear ducts. Home remedies include using humidifiers, doing eyelid scrubs or warm compresses.

Prevent Dry Eyes Naturally

But you can prevent dry eyes naturally - by making suitable lifestyle modifications. The first line of defence against the dry eye is to ensure that you live and work in a humid environment. In other words, spend little time in warm, dry areas. While in an air-conditioned room, ensure that your eyes don't face air conditioners and thus get hit by air draft from them. While outdoors, use 'wrap-around' glasses, which enclose the space surrounding your eyes and create a humid microenvironment around the eyes. You can use these glasses indoors as well.

