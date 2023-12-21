Dry Eyes: Understanding The Causes And Symptoms

If you're experiencing persistent nighttime dry eyes, it's crucial to communicate openly with healthcare professionals.

Dry eyes, a condition characterized by insufficient lubrication and moisture on the eye's surface, affect millions worldwide. It can affect vision quality if left untreated. For accurate diagnosis, efficient treatment, and maintenance of the best possible eye health, it is essential to comprehend the causes and symptoms of dry eyes. In this comprehensive guide, Dr Rushad Shroff, Director of Shroff Eye Center, Delhi,delves into the various factors contributing to dry eyes and explores the range of symptoms experienced by individuals affected by this condition.

Causes Of Dry Eyes

Reduced Tear Production: One of the leading causes of dry eyes is diminished tear production. This can occur due to ageing and hormonal changes, medical conditions such as Sj gren's syndrome or rheumatoid arthritis, and certain medications like antihistamines or antidepressants. Increased Tear Evaporation: Another common cause of dry eyes is increased tear evaporation. Environmental factors such as dry climate or windy conditions can accelerate tear evaporation. Prolonged screen time and excessive use of digital devices can also contribute to dry eyes as they often lead to reduced blinking, which can impair tear distribution and cause dryness. Tear Composition Imbalance: Imbalances in the composition of tears can also lead to dry eyes. Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), where tears are compromised, can result in insufficient lubrication. Imbalances in the aqueous or mucin layers of tears can also contribute to dry eyes. Other Contributing Factors: Allergies and allergic reactions can cause inflammation and disrupt tear production. Contact lens wear can lead to dryness, especially if worn for extended periods. Additionally, certain eye surgeries like LASIK or cataract surgery can temporarily cause dry eyes as part of the healing process.

Symptoms Of Dry Eyes

Dryness and Discomfort: Individuals with dry eyes often experience a persistent dryness or a gritty, sandy sensation in their eyes. They may also feel itching or burning, as well as a constant feeling of foreign objects in their eyes. Eye Irritation and Redness: Dry eyes can lead to eye redness and a bloodshot appearance. Excessive tearing may occur as a compensatory response to the dryness. Individuals with dry eyes may also experience sensitivity to light (photophobia). Vision Disturbances: Dry eyes can cause vision disturbances, such as blurred vision or fluctuations in visual acuity. Many individuals with dry eyes find driving at night or in low-light conditions challenging due to the impact on their vision. Eye Fatigue and Strain: Eye fatigue and strain are common symptoms of dry eyes. After prolonged periods of visual tasks, dry eyes may experience a feeling of heaviness or tiredness in their eyes. Additionally, they could have trouble concentrating or focusing.