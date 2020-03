There is no treatment for dry eyes as such. But you can take care to get relief from the symptoms. @Shutterstock

Dry eyes can be an irritating condition where you experience a stinging or burning sensation. It can give you bloodshot eyes and you may experience a stringy discharge from your eyes if you have this condition. According to a paper in Ophthalmology, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, there may be a direct correlation between seasonal allergens and dry eye, with both pollen and dry eye cases reaching a yearly peak in the month of April. There is no cure for this condition though your doctor may treat the symptoms.

Causes of dry eyes

Dry eyes may occur due to many reasons. Sometime, the natural process of ageing also contributes to discomfort resulting from either a lack of tears or tears that evaporate too quickly. If you suffer from this condition, you may also experience blurred vision and your eyes may get tired easily. Staring for too long at a computer screen or reading in low lighting can also cause this problem. Long term use of contact lens may also cause this problem.

Treatment options

There is no treatment for dry eyes as such. But you can take care to get relief from the symptoms. A doctor may recommend eye drops that lubricate the eyes. Other than this, symptoms can be treated.

What you can do

You can make a few lifestyle modifications that can reduce symptoms of dry eyes. Getting a bedside humidifier may help by adding moisture back to the air. You can also try applying warm compresses to the eyes and then gently washing the eyelid. This can help in releasing the oil in the tear glands and improving the quality of tears. Avoid sitting under a fan and use hair dryers sparingly as these can make the symptoms worse. Wearing sunglasses may help protect the eyes from the wind when you are outdoors.

Other than these measures, you can also deal with dry eyes by making some lifestyle modifications. Avoid artificial sweeteners and have less sugar. Drink 7 to 10 glasses of water every day and eat healthy meals. Add foods like salmon, sardines, anchovies and flax seeds to your diet. If you smoke, stop.