If your monitor is below eye-level, you will not have to open your eyes wide to look at the screen. This will save you from dry eyes. @Shutterstock

We are spending more time in front of the digital screen now than ever, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing norms. According to a survey by OLX India, the screen time for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years has shot up by 100% since the first lockdown. Work from home and online classes have also become the new normal amidst the pandemic, taking a toll on eyes. Doctors around the world have reported increase in complaints of eye strain, eye fatigue, blurred vision and dry or itchy eyes during the pandemic. Also Read - Retinal diseases often lead to blindness, but a new treatment shows promise

If you’re also suffering from eye strain, we some expert-suggested exercises to relieve the discomfort and strengthen your eye muscles. Also Read - Working from home? You may be at risk of developing computer vision syndrome

Eye Roll

Apart from alleviating eye strain, this will workout for your eye muscles. Make sure you’re not looking at a screen while doing this exercise. Follow the steps to do this eye exercise: Also Read - 5 everyday bad habits that are hurting your eyes

Sit up straight, relax your shoulders and look forward.

Look to your right and then roll your eyes up, next down to the left and finally to the ground.

Do similarly in the other direction.

This is one rep. Try to do 10 reps, twice a day.

Don’t be in a hurry to complete the eye rolls. Ideally, it should take you more than a minute to complete 10 reps.

Palming

This is a great exercise to relax your tired eyes. Rub both palms together until they are warm then place them over your closed eyelids. Make sure there is no pressure on your eyeballs. The warmth of your hands will gently heat your eyes, which will relax the eye muscles and refresh your eyes from computer strain. Keep your palms stay there until all the heat has been absorbed by your eyes. Palming also helps soothe the optic nerve, which is often irritated. It is best when done in a darkened room. Do this exercise once or twice a day.

Eye Press

This is another easy way to relax your eyes. Close your eyes, inhale deeply and place all your fingers on your eyelids. Put a gentle pressure on your eyes and hold the pose for about 10 seconds. Slowly remove your fingers from your eyes and keep them open for a couple of seconds until your vision comes back into focus. Blinking a bit may help reorient your eyes. Repeat the eye press 10 times.

Zooming

It is a great eye exercise for those who spend in front of the computer screen all day at work. Sit on a chair in a comfortable posture. Stretch out your arm in front of you with your thumb up. Keep your eyes focused on your thumb. Slowly bring your thumb closer to your eyes.

Slow Blink

Blinking helps to keep our eyes properly lubricated. When looking at screens, we don’t blink very often, leaving our eyes tired, dry, and itchy. Blinking exercises can refresh your eyes and keep them lubricated. Look straight ahead of you at a blank wall and then slowly close your eyes. After about half a second, slowly open them again. Repeat this slow blink 20 times in a row.