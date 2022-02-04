Aerobic Exercise Can Be Another Remedy For Relieving Dry, Itchy Eyes: New Study

Instead of having to use eye drops or other alternative treatments, a study suggests that remaining physically active can be an effective preventative measure against dry eye symptoms.

Regular aerobic exercise is not only beneficial for your heart and blood vessels, but your eyes too.

A study led by researchers from the University of Waterloo has suggested that aerobic exercise can be another remedy for relieving dry, itchy eyes. It stated that participating in aerobic exercise can lead to a significant increase in tear secretion and tear film stability.

Cause of dry, itchy eyes

Every time we blink, a thin layer of tears called a "tear film" spreads across the surface of your cornea. The tear film comprises three layers an oil (lipid) layer, a water (aqueous) layer and a mucin layer which work together to hydrate the ocular surface and protect against infection-causing irritants like dust or dirt.

TRENDING NOW

When the tear film becomes unstable, the ocular surface can develop dry spots, causing itchiness or stinging and burning sensations.

Heinz Otchere, a PhD candidate in vision science at Waterloo, dry eye symptoms are becoming increasingly common these days because of increase in screen usage.

Treatment of dry eye symptoms

Instead of having to use eye drops or other alternative treatments, the study suggested that remaining physically active can be an effective preventative measure against dryness.

You may like to read

The study included 52 participants who were divided into two groups -- athlete and non-athlete -- to participate in an exercise session. Those in the athlete group exercised at least five times per week, while non-athlete participants exercised once per week. Before and five minutes after each exercise session, the researchers performed visual examinations where tear secretion and tear break-up time were assessed.

All participants experienced a significant boost in tear quantity and tear film stability after the exercise session, but participants in the athlete group showed the largest increase, Otchere said.

The findings showed that physical activity can be really important for not just our overall well-being, but for our ocular health too, he added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES