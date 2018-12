One of the most common problems people with autoimmune thyroid disease (AITD) complain is dry eyes. AITD is a broad spectrum of disease ranging from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis to Graves disease. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis results in low thyroid hormone production while graves disease causes high thyroid hormone production. Women of middle age are most commonly affected, In these diseases, immune cells produce antibodies (anti-thyroid antibody) against the thyroid cells which subsequently damage the gland, since this condition can cause hypo or hyperthyroidism; weight gain or loss can occur.

Recent research suggests that AITD triggers from long-standing Vit D deficiency, Indians are particularly susceptible to Vit D deficiency because of darker skin colour that reduces the efficiency of indigenous Vit D production in the skin.

What happens when you have dry eyes syndrome

The patients with AITD often present with changes in eyes, as high as 96% of patients suffering from AITD present with the complaint of dry eyes. Unfortunately, the antibodies that harm thyroid also effects on lacrimal gland resulting in lowered amount of tear production, this gradually results in dry eyes. “Eyelid retraction can occur in hyperthyroid patients causing difficulty in complete closure of eye (incomplete blink). This condition is called lagophthalmos. The exposed eye gradually dries up and can result in ulceration or infection of the exposed cornea. These antibodies also cause inflammation, damage and blockage of meibomian glands of eyelids. The meibomian glands produce an oily layer over the tear film and protect the tear film from drying up and thus overall damage to lacrimal gland and meibomian gland results in dryness and irritation of eyes along with swelling of eyelids,” explains Dr Bhanu Prakash Metukul, Senior Consultant, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals.

Treatment of dry eyes

Consultation and treatment with an endocrinologist is needed for bringing thyroid hormone to normal levels, however; normalising hormone does not alleviate dryness or irritation of the eyes. A thorough eye examination with an ophthalmologist is needed to evaluate the damage over eyes and eyelids.

Lipiview Interferometry Technology for dry eyes

The dryness of the eyes is usually tested and treated with simple lubricating eye drops. Often blockade of meibomian glands is not entirely resolved. “A thorough evaluation of the structural and functional status of meibomian gland is needed, this can be evaluated through Lipiview Interferometry Technology. The machine measures the blink rate(complete and incomplete blink) of the eyelid, oily layer thickness and detailed HD view of normal and damaged meibomian glands.

Recent technological advancements in ophthalmology have addressed this problem through a non-medicinal approach,” says Dr Metukul.

Lipiflow is a machine that delivers a thermal pulsation treatment to the meibomian glands. The gentle synchronised thermal pulsation over inner and outer eyelid effectively relieves the blockage of meibomian gland allowing them to function properly and produce protective oils over eye surface.