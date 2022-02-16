Dry Eyes Disease: The Most Common, But Still Undiagnosed Eye Disorder

We spoke to Dr. Shreyas Ramamurthy, Consultant, Cornea, Cataract & Refractive Services, The Eye Foundation, Coimbatore, to understand more about this condition. Here's what the doctor wants you to know.

Dry eye disease is a common condition that occurs when your tears aren't able to provide adequate lubrication for your eyes. It is one of the most common ocular surface diseases that can significantly impact eye function and quality of life in the absence of timely treatment.

Pollutants in the air are one of the leading causes of DED which can lead to constant irritation in the eyes, blurred vision, tiredness in the eyes, and trouble in wearing contact lenses. Discomfort is caused when foreign matter (pollutants) meets the surface of the eye. Those who are exposed to severe air pollution may experience watering of the eyes and inflammation in the form of a burning sensation. Severe air pollution can also cause glaucoma which causes irreversible damage to eye health.

Early diagnosis of DED can help the patient in receiving early treatment, which may prevent the disease from progressing and minimize the chances of further damage to the eye. This could eventually lead to impaired vision, corneal ulcers, or even vision loss in extreme cases. If DED is not treated promptly, routine life functions can become an uphill task. Patients may experience a wide range of symptoms such as experiencing stringy mucus from the eyes, sand-like sensation, heaviness, tough time while reading or working on the computer for a long duration, and even while driving. Annual eye check-ups for self and the family can go a long way in preventing the worsening of DED and related conditions.

There may be some existing conditions that are the cause of dry eyes in people. These include chronic allergies, thyroid, rheumatoid arthritis, immune system disorders, etc. It is believed that staring at screens for a long time leads to decreased blinking of eyes which causes tear evaporation and eventually dry eye disease.

Myopia And Resultant DED Have Increased

During the pandemic, the cases of Myopia and resultant DED have increased as people avoided visits to clinics and opted for home remedies instead. Homecare options for managing dry eyes disease include consuming omega-3 fatty acid supplements, limited exposure to dry temperatures, the reducing time of wearing contact lenses. Reduced screen time can also help those suffering from DED. However, these home remedies offer only temporary relief. The correct cause of dry eyes can only be evaluated by an eye specialist. Hence, it is advisable to get treated soon rather than letting the disease go to an advanced stage which can cause further deterioration.

Over the years the clinical treatment of DED has improved especially with scientific advancements, research, and better tools. Once the concerned patient's complaints about dry eyes are addressed and the clinical symptoms evaluated, a proper course of treatment is then decided for the treatment of DED. Artificial tears via eye drops are usually prescribed to increase the moisture content in the eyes of the patient. Often over the counter, anti-inflammatory medicines are also prescribed to counter dry eyes and increase the tears in the eyes. There is even an FDA. approved Nasal spray for dry eyes. Depending on the severity, steroid-based eye drops are given for a brief period. However, surgery is the last course of action when other treatments don't produce the desired results.

If someone feels long-lasting dryness or any irregularity in vision, they must visit an ophthalmologist or optometrist immediately.