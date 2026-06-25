Dry eyes and dry mouth could be signs of an autoimmune disease: What are the 5 warning signs to look out for?

Are you someone who is suffering from persistent dry eyes and dry mouth? Experts warn that this could be the first signs of an autoimmune disease. Read on to know what symptoms you should never ignore.

Do your eyes feel constantly dry after hours in front of a screen? Or do you find yourself reaching for water because of an unusually dry mouth? While most people blame dehydration, air conditioning, aging, or poor sleep, these seemingly harmless symptoms may sometimes point to an underlying autoimmune disease that should not be ignored.

What Causes Dry Mouth: Doctor Explains The Hidden Factors

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Smitha Jain, Consultant, Internal Medicine, SIMS Hospital, Chennai, explained that if your dry mouth and eyes persist and start interfering with your ability to go about your day-to-day activities, there could be a more serious underlying issue causing those problems. One of the conditions that has the strongest association with both dry mouth and eye is Sj gren's syndrome. Sj gren's syndrome is a chronic autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks the glands that produce moisture within our bodies, resulting in a reduced production of saliva and tears.

What Is Sj gren's Syndrome: All About Its Symptoms, Causes And More

According to the Sj gren's Foundation, the autoimmune disorder Sj gren's syndrome affects about four million people in the United States, making it one of the more prevalent autoimmune disorders. Sj gren's syndrome is often undiagnosed, as the symptoms of the disease (including dryness) accumulate over a long period of time and tend not to be seen as related. Early diagnosis is critical because treatment can minimize symptoms, reduce complications, and prevent deterioration of quality of life. Sj gren's syndrome can either occur alone or in conjunction with other autoimmune conditions (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis or lupus in adults).

The issue of xerostomia (dry mouth) deserves special emphasis because saliva has many important functions, such as breaking down food, providing lubrication, protecting teeth from decay, controlling harmful bacteria, and making speaking and swallowing easier. With lower levels of saliva, daily activities become increasingly difficult to perform.

Here are 5 signs you should not ignore:

Dry Mouth

A dry mouth is a symptom of an underlying condition that may require medical intervention. You may feel that no matter how much water you drink, your mouth still feels dry. Many people describe feeling sticky in their mouths with difficulty producing saliva. You may even feel the need to sip on water throughout the day and night.

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Difficulty Chewing and Swallowing

Saliva serves as a natural lubricant for food as it passes from your mouth through your throat. People who make too little saliva have difficulty eating any dry foods, such as bread, cookies, crackers, or rice. Consequently, individuals who produce insufficient saliva must sip on water multiple times during a meal to get their food down.

Frequent Dental Problems

Saliva is one of the body's first lines of defence against cavities and other problems. Reduced levels of saliva can lead to increased risk of cavities, gum disease, infections and/or bad breath and faster tooth decay. Therefore, dentists are often the first healthcare providers to detect an autoimmune disorder when one or more of these issues occur.

Swollen Salivary Glands

Recurrent swelling of the cheek area, around the jaw, or under the ears can be a sign of inflammation/infection in salivary glands. In people with autoimmune diseases like Sj gren's syndrome, salivary glands may become enlarged and painful and produce less saliva, leading to dryness of the mouth over time.

Dry Eyes with Fatigue or Joint Pain

While most people primarily focus on oral symptoms of dryness, dry eyes are also an important indicator of the body's autoimmunity. A chronic burning and gritty sensation in the eyes, when combined with ongoing fatigue, muscle aches, or inflammation of the joints, could indicate that the autoimmune process is affecting the entire body.

Mild, occasional dryness would not present a medical health problem. However, if symptoms of dryness last longer than a few weeks, interfere with eating or speaking, and to a lesser extent are also experiencing symptoms of fatigue, joint pain, eye discomfort, swollen glands, they may need medical attention. Medical professionals may recommend blood tests, evaluation of saliva, eye exams, or other tests to establish an underlying cause.

To sum it up, even though dry eyes or dry mouth may appear to be just an inconvenience, they may also be one of the body's first indicators of an autoimmune disease process. Early recognition of these symptoms with prompt medical evaluation may lead to early diagnosis, better control of symptoms, and prevention of long-term complications from an autoimmune disease that could take years to discover.