Dry Eye Disease Could Affect Up to 70% of People Worldwide, Warn Eye Specialists - Screen Time and Pollution to Blame

Dry eye syndrome is a new category of lifestyle disorder that has emerged as a consequence of excessive use of screens and other gadgets during long hours, coupled with exposure to pollution, and the impact of air conditioning. Most often overlooked until vision problems arise, dry eye syndrome has now affected a significant number of individuals. Consequently, there is an urgent need to increase awareness and provide effective treatment to help patients manage this condition. Recently, Complete Eye Care conducted a professional eye health session and launched the introduction of two new and advanced treatments Lumecca IPL and Forma-I for treating dry eyes, and a Highly Innovative concept (EyeSpa).

Dry Eye Disease Could Affect 50 70% of the Global Population

According to Dr. Parul Sony, who is the Founder and Director of Complete Eye Care, dry eye disease will affect 50 to 70 percent of the world's population but most of the population does not yet realize this is a problem they need to be aware of. The major symptoms of dry eye include grittiness, red eyes, tired eyes, the feeling of having a foreign body in your eye, and headaches. Many of these symptoms will worsen with increased screen use, exposure to environmental toxins, and certain types of medications. While many people will use lubricating drops to temporarily alleviate their symptoms, Lumecca IPL and Forma-I work to treat the root cause of the problem, stimulating the meibomian glands to reconstruct the tear film, thus providing long-term, painless relief and no downtime for the patient.

EyeSpa has an enhancement that includes the services BlephEx, for the purpose of deep cleaning eyelids, as well as punctal plug placement to keep the natural tear in the eye. Not only do these procedures maintain the tear film and slow the progression of any disease, they also aid in comfort by creating an enhancement of the aesthetics of the eyes through reductions in dark circles, under-eye bags, and the development of fine lines.

Importance of Early Detection of Cataracts and Other Eye Conditions

An awareness session, along with the previously mentioned enhancements, was held today to create awareness of the importance of early detection of cataracts. With the advancements in the surgical treatment for cataracts, almost 99% of patients have the ability to have clear vision without glasses.

Through the addition of Lumecca IPL, Forma-I, and EyeSpa to our list of offerings, as well as our previous services, Complete Eye Care of Delhi NCR will continue to provide innovative, cutting-edge eye care by providing such services using leading edge technology, experienced medical professionals and a patient-centred approach to educating the public about eye-related issues to enhance the health of their eyes and improve their quality of life.