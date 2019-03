Do you feel uncomfortable? Are your eyes constantly becoming red? Beware! You may be suffering from dry eyes. Dry eye is a common condition which tends to occur when your tears aren’t able to provide adequate lubrication for your eyes. Now, a new study published in The Ocular Surface, a peer-reviewed international medical journal, suggested that around 2030, nearly half of India’s urban population will be affected by dry eye disease. It may be a bigger health concern than lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart attack. The study further pointed out that Men in their twenties and thirties and women in their forties and fifties are vulnerable to it.

According to Dr Sayan Basu who carried out the study along with Dr Anthony Vipin Das, found that dry eye disease will not only take a toll on the patient’s vision. But, also disturbs their quality of life, causing anxiety and depression, along with lowering their productivity. Moreover, if detected early and treated thoroughly, those patients can lead a normal life. Surely, the figures are harrowing. You may experience symptoms like a stinging, burning or scratchy sensation in your eyes, stringy mucus in or around your eyes, light sensitivity, eye pain, your eyes may become red, you will find it difficult to drive at night, you will be unable to wear contact lenses and also have a blurred vision and watery eyes. But, you can swear by these natural remedies to manage this condition.

Increase your intake of vitamins and other nutrients

You may experience dry eyes owing to vitamin deficiency too. Various studies have suggested that

the deficiency of vitamins D, B12, and A are related to the development of this condition. Thus, it is vital to eat foods which are loaded with vitamins. Opt for egg yolks, orange juice, cereals, orange juice, carrots, spinach and broccoli, which are jam-packed with vitamin D and A. Loadup yourself with foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like sardines, salmon, mackerel, soybeans, and chia seeds. Omega-3 fatty acids can help improve the production of the lubricating layer of your eyes. So, speak to your expert about the foods which you should add to your daily diet.

A warm compress can be helpful

To help you ease your eye irritation, wet a clean washcloth with warm water and place it over your closed eye for some time. The moist heat can helps loosen up the clogged oils in the glands. Wet the cloth often, so that it stays warm. Moreover, it will also reduce the inflammation due to which you will feel better.

Stay hydrated

Do you know that every part of your body needs water to stay healthy, along with your eyes? Hence, drinking water helps keep them moist. You can also go for water-rich foods like cucumbers and watermelon.

Eat yoghurt

Dairy products, including yoghurt, can help you deal with dry eyes. Yoghurt is loaded with vitamin B and D and reportedly can be beneficial to help you get rid of dry eyes.

Rest your eyes

Watching TV and using the computer frequently can dry out your eyes, so it’s vital to take breaks so that your eyes can regain some of their moisture.