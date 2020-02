Unlike drug test it is not easy for marijuana users to clear drug tests as weed lingers much longer in your body than alcohol. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the chemical present in marijuana that makes people feel high. This chemical can stay in the body for several days or even weeks. And drug tests can detect THC in urine, blood, and hair for many days after use.

Why marijuana lingers for days in our body? This is because out body takes longer time to metabolizes THC, the chemical in marijuana. THC is a lipid-soluble chemical, meaning it binds to fat in the body, making it harder to eliminate completely.

Factors that determine marijuana detection windows

However, how long tetrahydrocannabinol can stay in a person’s body or continue to show in a drug test depends on many factors. These include body fat, frequency of consumption and drug dose, as well as the sensitivity of the drug test.

Several studies support that marijuana detection windows – the amount of time a test can detect marijuana – may vary and depend on how often a person smoke. For example, a study revealed that for first-time marijuana smokers, tests may detect it for about 3 days.

Those who smoke marijuana three or four times per week, the detection window is 5–7 days.

For people who smoke marijuana once a day or more, tests can detect THC in their system for 30 days or longer – it said.

Detection windows also depend on the kind of test a person undertakes

Blood tests can only detect THC for 3–4 hours.

While saliva tests can only detect THC for a few hours (approximately 24 hours) after use, urine tests can detect it for approximately 3–30 days. Hair tests are the most sensitive tests, and they can detect THC for up to 90 days after use

Moreover, people with higher body fat concentrations may metabolize marijuana more slowly than a person with less body fat. Studies also revealed that people with faster metabolisms can eliminate THC more quickly than those with slower metabolisms.