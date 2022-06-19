Drug-Resistant Epilepsy: Can Fits Be Treated Without Drugs?

Dr Pradeep Mahajan (Regenerative Medicine Researcher, Mumbai) explains epilepsy and therapeutic Regenerative Medicine strategy.

Epilepsy, or fits, affects approximately 70 million people globally. In India, about 12 million persons are suffering from the condition. Several medications have been used over the years to keep seizures under control, which have been efficient to a considerable extent. However, in recent years, drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE) cases have been increasing and are rapidly becoming a global public health problem. DRE is responsible for severe disability and lifetime dependency on caregivers.

Case Study

A 15 year-old boy was brought to our hospital with complaints of intermittent seizures. He had his first episode of fits at the age of 8 years. As per conventional treatment, he was prescribed anti-epileptic medications but continued to experience seizures. Moreover, the intensity and frequency increased in the last couple of years. Following thorough investigations and a detailed explanation of the procedure, autologous cell-based therapy was planned for the patient. Two sessions of cell-based therapy were performed over one month. The patient was advised passive physiotherapy exercises for the first three days after each session, followed by the gradual introduction of active physiotherapy and neurorehabilitative stimulation procedures.

The patient experienced an improvement in the intensity of seizures around 2-3 months after the two sessions. Gradually, the frequency of attacks decreased, and the dosage of anti-epileptic medication was reduced. The best evidence was received at the 1-year follow-up when his EEG revealed improved seizure activity. Presently, the patient infrequently experiences convulsions (1-3 per month of short duration) instead of 7-8 episodes before treatment.

Regenerative Medicine For Epilepsy

The goal should be to use our body's cells to modify the diseased environment in the brain, and replenish the damaged neurons (nerve cells) and their connections. In addition, specific cells in our body have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects. Therefore, depending on the severity, it may be possible to gradually reduce the dose of anti-epileptic medicines (and possibly stop it altogether), as Regenerative Medicine focuses on enhancing the body's natural healing potential.

Conclusion

Dr Mahajan says, "Epilepsy carries a social stigma in our country. Such patients are considered to have behavioural/mental health problems. So the first approach is to create awareness about what exactly epilepsy is, and then about how it can be managed more effectively with Regenerative medicine strategies."

