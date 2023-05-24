Drug Overdose: How To Trace Symptoms Of A Severe Overdose?

Consuming an excess amount of one particular drug causes a drug overdose. When the extra amount of the particular drug reaches our system, it starts to interrupt and overwhelm the normal functioning of the organs and the brain. Sometimes this toxic drug and the huge amount could also be too much for our body to handle and result in death. In some cases, the person might die immediately after experiencing severe symptoms of an overdose. If the overdose is not fatal, it could still make the person very ill both physically and mentally. Sometimes the effects of drugs last for a brief time period and sometimes it can last a lifetime.
Overdoses can also be accidental or could be as a result of drug addiction. Depending on these two factors, the symptoms might also differ. In some cases, the symptoms may be mild but it can also range from mild to very severe which eventually leads to death. Therefore, it is very important that we are aware of them.
What happens Inside Our Body?
Drugs can impact the chemical messengers in our brain. It can either slow down these messengers or speed them up. Experts state that some drugs like alcohol, opioids and depressants slow down the messengers and other drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription stimulants speed them up.