Drug Overdose: How To Trace Symptoms Of A Severe Overdose?

Drug overdoses can range from mild to very severe, which eventually can cause death.

Consuming an excess amount of one particular drug causes a drug overdose. When the extra amount of the particular drug reaches our system, it starts to interrupt and overwhelm the normal functioning of the organs and the brain. Sometimes this toxic drug and the huge amount could also be too much for our body to handle and result in death. In some cases, the person might die immediately after experiencing severe symptoms of an overdose. If the overdose is not fatal, it could still make the person very ill both physically and mentally. Sometimes the effects of drugs last for a brief time period and sometimes it can last a lifetime.

Overdoses can also be accidental or could be as a result of drug addiction. Depending on these two factors, the symptoms might also differ. In some cases, the symptoms may be mild but it can also range from mild to very severe which eventually leads to death. Therefore, it is very important that we are aware of them.

What happens Inside Our Body?

Drugs can impact the chemical messengers in our brain. It can either slow down these messengers or speed them up. Experts state that some drugs like alcohol, opioids and depressants slow down the messengers and other drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription stimulants speed them up.

General Signs And Symptoms Of An Overdose

Some general and common symptoms of a drug overdose are:

Drug overdose can cause vomiting, nauseous feeling.

It can cause breathing problems

It can cause diarrhea

It can cause drowsiness, poor coordination and confusion

The other symptoms are agitation, paranoia

Pain

Loss of consciousness

Consequences Of Severe Overdose

What happens when a person experiences a severe drug overdose:

Unsteady walking.

Chest pains.

Dilated pupils.

Gurgling sounds that indicate the person's airway is blocked.

Blue lips or fingers.

Severe difficulty breathing, shallow breathing, or complete cessation of breath.

Abnormally high body temperature.

Violent or aggressive behavior.

Disorientation or confusion.

Convulsions or tremors.

Seizures.

Unresponsiveness.

Death.

What Can You Do If Someone You Know Is Experiencing These Above Symptoms?

Here is how you can help:

The first step is to immediately contact emergency services.

Be with the person who is experiencing an overdose and keep them sitting or lying down.

Make sure the person does not choke on their vomit.

Be honest with professionals about substance use to aid treatment.

Do not move the patient.

Do not provide them food.

Do not use any other substances to cancel the effects.

When you are with the person, it is better that you do not interfere with your own remedies. Your actions could make things worse. At this point, only a professional can aid the patient.

