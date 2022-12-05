Drop In Temperature 'Perfect' For COVID To Mutate, And Spread: 7 Tips To Stay Safe From Omicron This Winter

7 Tips To Stay Safe From Omicron This Winter

What is important right now is to understand the basic rules and safety measures to stay safe as the winter season is approaching. Here are the 7 important tips that you can follow to stay safe from the infection this winter.

With the onset of the winter season, experts around the world are urging people to follow COVID safety measures in order to keep the severe complications associated with the condition at bay. The year 2019 marks the beginning of the highly infectious and transmissible COVID-19 virus infection. Ever since its onset, the virus has gone through several mutations and has thrown an end number of new challenges to the world. Now, after a steady drop in the daily cases, the world is seeing a slight surge in numbers (in some parts).

Are you not safe yet? The virus will stay in the environment forever and will come up with new mutations, sometimes lethal, sometimes milder. What one needs to understand is that the virus infection can be kept at bay with proper precautions and safety measures. Amid the pandemic turning less aggressive and people dropping guards, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusaddressed the media and said - "Gaps in testing ... and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality."

7 Tips To Prevent COVID Infection In Winter Season

Omicron is the most contagious version and mutation of the SARS-C0V-2 causing COVID-19. It has over 500 sub-lineages that pose a severe threat to patients who are getting infected by the virus. What is important right now is to understand the basic rules and safety measures to stay safe as the winter season is approaching. Here are the 7 important tips that you can follow to stay safe from the infection this winter:

Understand The Symptoms

Sometimes people fail to track the symptoms of a particular health condition, which triggers the severity of the disease. COVID is a virus infection that attacks the respiratory organs, thus several symptoms are common among cold, and flu will be seen among patients suffering from COVID infection. What should one do at this time? Get tested.

Cover Your Mouth When Sneezing or Coughing

Always ensure to cover your mouth with a piece of cloth while you are sneezing and coughing. The virus can transfer through those small respiratory droplets that come out while you are sneezing or coughing, thus the infection can transmit from one individual to another. To break the transmission chain, make sure to follow the right respiratory hygiene.

Get Vaccinated As Early As Possible

Vaccination is the key. The elderly and those with underlying conditions like high blood pressure, lung and heart disease, diabetes, obesity, or cancer must get vaccinated.

You may like to read

Wear Your Masks Properly

Wearing is mask is not only the important thing to keep in mind. Wearing the right mask, the right way is the most important thing to do.

Maintain Social Distancing

One of the best ways to keep yourself safe from catching the virus infection is by maintaining social distancing. Stay away from crowded places as much as you can.

Hand Hygiene Is Important

Wash your hands properly before touching your face, eyes, and mouth. Cleaning hands frequently using soap and water or hand sanitizer can help in eliminating the virus or the germs that may be on the hands.

Well-Ventilated Spaces Are Important

A well-ventilated space can help in the breaking of the virus transmission chain. Therefore, when you meet people, make sure to keep the windows and the doors open.

Apart from what we discussed above, here are more tips from the experts to stay safe:

Get tested as and when you spot or notice any flu-like symptoms such as cold, cough, and even mild fever (persistent). Do not wear fancy masks, they do not provide any protection from the virus infection. Wear well-fitted Keep your room and living spaces well-ventilated. Children, older adults, and people with the underlying disease should remain extra cautious.

It is important that one understands why winter has the ability to trigger the infection. During the winter season, people are more prone to suffer from seasonal flu which can weaken their immunity and make them vulnerable to catching the possible new immune strains of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Therefore stay cautious, and keep yourself safe from suffering complications associated with COVID-19 virus infection.