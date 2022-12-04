Driver Dies of Heart Attack, Bus Rams Into Vehicles Killing 2 In Madhya Pradesh: Video Leaves Netizens Shocked

The driver has been identified as Hardev Pal, 60. He was working for the City Metro bus for over a decade. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest which led to his death and he fell on the steering wheel, leading to the tragedy.

In a shocking video that is doing rounds on the internet, a bus can be seen ramming into pedestrians and vehicles on a busy road. In the video, captured by the traffic CCTV camera in Lucknow, a city bus can be seen running over bikes, and autorickshaws standing near the traffic signal. What led to such an incident will leave you in shock -- the driver of the bus died of a sudden heart attack, leaving the bus unattended. According to the reports, two people died on the spot, and several others suffered major injuries.

Speaking to the media, the police sources said that the incident could have been worse, but the bus was at a relatively low speed which ensured that the people it ran over did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

A major road accident took place in Jabalpur, the driver suffered a heart attack in a moving bus, 2 people including the bus driver died on the spot

Rising Heart Attack Cases In India

Heart attack deaths are increasing in India, is it a new condition that is on its way to becoming a cause of concern for the nation? Not really! India is home to the majority of heart-related health issues globally. According to the data, half the number of deaths (globally) due to poor heart health takes place in India. However, the cases have seen a spike in recent times. Why is this happening what is the real cause is said to be the lack of health check-ups that one should do on a yearly basis and also not having proper knowledge about the symptoms of an impending heart attack.

In order to stay safe, it is important that people should know when a heart attack is approaching or the ways in which they can keep the organ happy and safe. Take a look at some of the symptoms of an impending heart attack:

Sweating unusually Trouble breathing Chronic chest pain Certain discomfort in the chest Numbness in the neck, jaw, and shoulder Vision loss Racing heartbeat Fainting or collapse

According to the Indian Heart Association, 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under the age of 50, while 25% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under 40 years of age. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is high even among people who are slightly older than 45 years. What causes heart attacks?

To understand the risk factors, let us first understand what this condition is. A heart attack occurs when the heart stops functioning due to a sudden loss of blood supply to the vessels inside the organ. The sudden stop in the blood supply happens when there is a blood clot that doesn't allow the blood to pass through the arteries, leading to the death of the cells and tissues inside the organ.

There are many reasons why a heart attack takes place. To explain in simpler words here is what happens that causes a deadly and fatal heart attack: The blockage inside the arteries is a result of daily activities, and habits that one follows. Apart from this, there are also some common health conditions that play a significant role in a sudden heart attack. One of the major ones of those health conditions is fatty, cholesterol-containing deposits that build up over time, forming plaques in the heart's arteries. If a plaque ruptures, a blood clot can form. The clot can block arteries, causing a heart attack.