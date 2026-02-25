Drinking Very Hot Tea Or Coffee? Cancer Expert Warns Piping Hot Beverages May Raise Esophageal Cancer Risk

Lots of individuals like taking very hot tea, coffee or soups, particularly when the weather is colder. Although this practice can be reassuring, cancer experts argue that the long term effects of taking piping hot food and drinks may be adverse especially to the food pipe and the upper digestive tract. The issue of temperature is more than meets the eye as far as oncology is concerned.

How Do Very Hot Foods and Drinks Damage the Digestive Tract?

According to Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director - Surgical Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, "Whenever food or beverages are taken at extremely high temperatures they may cause many damages to the sensitive lining of the mouth, throat, and oesophagus. This thermal damage brings about microscopic harm and inflammation. In the long run, repetitive damage compels the body to continuously fix these tissues and this predisposes the body to the threat of abnormal cell changes."

Chronic Irritation and Cancer Risk

One of the established causes of cancer is chronic irritation. Heat-related injury is most sensitive to the esophagus. Several studies regarding the risk of esophageal cancer have provided evidence of great connection between consumption of extremely hot drinks and high risk of the disease. The danger is increased when hot drinks are taken daily and in combination with other variables including smoking, alcohol and nutritional deficiencies. The damage of the esophagus by heat makes the esophagus susceptible to carcinogens and chronic inflammation.

Not Just Tea or Coffee: Other Hot Foods That Can Harm

Hot drinks are not the only dangerous ones. Repeated thermal injury may also be caused by extremely hot soups and broths and freshly cooked foods ingested without any cooling. It is the question of temperature, not of the food type.

Who Is at Higher Risk of Esophageal Damage?

Individuals that take very hot tea or coffee regularly.

Patients of gastrointestinal acid reflux or persistent heartburn.

Alcoholics or frequent smokers.

The people who have bad oral or nutritional health.

Damage due to heat in such groups can increase the speed of pre-existing irritation or inflammation.

Healthier Habits to Reduce Cancer Risk

Cancer experts advise against eating hot food and beverages and letting them get cold or to a comfortable level and then taking them. Slow consumption of alcohol without causing recurring pain to the mouth, observing the temperature can also help a lot to reduce risk with the course of time.

The Takeaway: Avoid Piping Hot Food and Drinks

There is nothing wrong with warm food, however, piping hot food and beverages used regularly may ruin the digestive tract lining and predispose to cancer. Even minor lifestyle modifications like allowing food to cool can be significant in the prevention of cancer in the long term.